The Legislature may have implemented a moratorium in 2017 on bus purchases by school districts, but Albany County School District No. 1 has found a way to replace some of its aging fleet by finding grant funding.
The school board approved for the purchase of five buses Wednesday at a price of $666,456, which should be completely reimbursed via grants from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The 2010 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act created that funding, allowing for state to replace old diesel-powered school buses.
Randy Wilkinson, director of operations for ACSD No. 1, said the grant approval will take half of the district’s “high emissions buses,” which predate 2006, off the road.
The five new buses are planned to be delivered in May by Lewis Bus Group.
The Wyoming Department of Education also approved an emergency purchase by the district for a sixth bus. WDE approved an emergency request after one of the district’s buses was expected to cost more than $26,000 to repair.
On Wednesday, the school board approved a $152,926 purchase to replace that bus, which Wilkinson said needed a new engine.
All the new buses will come with seat-belts. Bus drivers will encourage students to use the seat-belts, though Wilkinson acknowledged it could be difficult to enforce.
Ensuring seat-belt use, he said, will be easier on buses that have aides or monitors.
