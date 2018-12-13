The number of students served by Albany County School District No. 1’s “backpack program” has doubled in the past year, according to the district’s food service director, Jill Dunn.
At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Dunn said the district is now providing about 130 bags of food each weekend to needy students. At this time last year, the district was only providing about 70 bags, she said.
The ability to serve more students, Dunn said, is a credit to a rapid increase of community donations.
“It’s just been wonderful this year,” she said. “It’s been more than last year. You make a phone call and there’s someone there to help you.”
The program, which started in the mid-1990s, provides students in need with a bag filled with about seven meals worth of food each weekend. Each bag is packed “a little heavier” before long breaks like Christmas or spring break.
Dunn said the list of students receiving bags is only tangentially related to those on free- or reduced-lunch plans.
Dunn said each school’s administrators provide her with a list of students that should receive bags.
Recently, a Cheyenne business donated $600 to the program. Interfaith-Good Samaritan and the Laramie Soup Kitchen are also frequent contributors, Dunn said.
Recent donations from First Interstate Bank and the Moose Lodge have each contributed over 300 bags of food.
“We also have people trickle in every day with stuff,” Dunn said.
