Michele Mitchum, a member of Albany County School District No. 1’s school board, resigned Wednesday, hours before the board’s monthly meeting.
Mitchum had been absent from most meetings in recent months. Her term was set to expire Dec. 1, 2020.
Board Chair Janice Marshall lamented Mitchum’s resignation Wednesday night.
“I regret to see her go, but I respect her decision to focus on other commitments,” she said.
Marshall said Mitchum’s professional knowledge and experience as a parent provided useful insight to the board.
The school board has called a special meeting for March 6, at which time they expect to appoint a new board member to fill the unexpired term. The board is asking letters of interest be emailed to boardweb@acsd1.org by March 1.
The board plans to review the letters in an executive session March 6 before selecting a new board member.
Mitchum earned her seat to the board in 2016. She was one of seven candidates running for the board’s three open Area A seats, representing the city of Laramie. Before the new board was seated in December, Mitchum served as vice chair.
