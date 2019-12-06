Albany County Fire District No. 1 will hosts its annual Christmas open house fundraiser Saturday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Central Station, 4387 N. Third St.
The fundraiser will include a silent auction, fire truck rides, food and a chance to meet Santa.
The event will raise money for structural firefighting protective gear for the ACFD No. 1 firefighters.
“We’re an all-volunteer organization and (protective gear) helps improve our ability to respond and help with emergencies in the district that we cover,” said Steve Kaiser, a captain with the district's central station.
The department has protective gear for all its current firefighters, but it is looking to hire more firefighters who will need gear. The department needs more firefighters because calls have rapidly increased this year. The department received 100 calls in 2018 and 270 so far this year.
Aside from getting gear for new firefighters, the department must ensure it has new, safe gear to respond to calls appropriately.
“It also helps protect us and keep us warm when we’re out on the interstates and responding to crashes as well,” Kaiser said. “It allows us to safely go in and put out fires and allows us to safely be around fire and provide us with the protection that we need.”
It costs approximately $3,500 to outfit one firefighter, including a coat, pants, helmet, gloves and more.
“We’re appreciative of whatever the community is willing to donate,” Kaiser said.
Those who attend the fundraiser will be able to have a warm bowl of chili with toppings. Fire truck rides will be available, weather depending. There will also be a chance to meet Santa and the ACFD No. 1 firefighters.
“We’ve had some very generous businesses donate things for our silent auction,” Kaiser said. The highest bidders for the silent auction will be announced shortly after the event ends at 4 p.m.
“We just hope that we can have the community come out and support us and this important cause and help our firefighters get to know the members of the community and have the community get to know us and know that we’re out there in the county to help them if needed,” Kaiser concluded.
