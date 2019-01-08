Despite decreased precipitation in December, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the Laramie Valley’s snowpack was about average.
“Last year around this time, (the Laramie Valley’s snowpack) was about 75 percent of median,” NOAA Hydrologist Jim Fahey said. “This year, it’s about 95-100 percent of median.”
Snowpack, or snow water equivalent, feeds the water supply throughout the year as melting snow enters waterways around the county. Too little snow could require water supplements from the state’s reservoirs, Fahey said. Too much could lead to flooding.
Precipitation in October contributed significantly to the area’s current snowpack, with NOAA recording 150 percent of average precipitation for the month. In November, the snow slowed a bit as the administration only clocked about 102 percent of average precipitation for the Laramie Valley. December, however, was much drier, and Albany County’s watershed only received about 66 percent of average precipitation, Fahey said.
“We had (weather systems) coming in from the north and the extreme south in December, so Wyoming was somewhat in the middle,” he said, explaining the lack of snowfall. “East of the Continental Divide, our max precipitation occurs in October. For Wyoming, our dry season is usually from about November-February.”
Starting in March, Fahey said the state and especially the Laramie Valley typically experience increased precipitation through June, so predicting how the current snowpack would hold up against the warmer spring months was difficult this time of year.
If the snowpack levels drop too low, he said the area might draw from Seminoe and Pathfinder reservoirs, which are currently at about 60 percent of capacity.
“(Sixty percent) isn’t bad, but it’s not great,” Fahey said. “I’d like (the reservoir capacity) to be around 80-85 percent this time of year. But as long as our January and February (snowpack) numbers stayed above 50-60 percent, that would be fine.”
While lower snowpack levels could mean drought and intense wildfire season, more precipitation in areas affected by recent wildfires, such as the Badger Creek Fire, Ryan Fire and the Keystone Fire, could mean faster Spring snowmelt rates.
“The Ryan Fire affected a smaller area than the larger watershed, but with less cover and foliage on the ground, it could affect the runoff,” Fahey said. “I’m not sure how much it will increase the water budget for 2019, but I’m not sure it will have a major impact.”
NOAA’s 2019 climate outlook predicts the Laramie Valley watershed has a 30-40 percent chance of above average winter precipitation and temperatures. Come spring and summer, Fahey said the climate report indicated a 50 percent chance of increased temperatures on the valley’s watershed.
A federal administration, NOAA has been affected by the partial government shutdown, but Fahey said his work continues.
“We are unfunded right now,” he explained. “But because we provide emergency services, we are open.”
