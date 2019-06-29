Morgan Grossman, an 8th grader at Pine Dale Middle School, works on building a rover during a workshop for the Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Conference on the University of Wyoming campus May 21 in Laramie. The conference -- designed to spark students’ passion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, and also provide the students with mentors and role models -- was in its 20th year this week, formerly was known as the Women in Science Conference, according to a UW news release. The workshop Grossman was working in saw young women talk about how to power a rover in space, how to communicate with it and more in different environments.