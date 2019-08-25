With the fall season less than a month away, it was still pretty hot out on Saturday afternoon. As such, many Laramie dogs and their companions took advantage of the city's Dog Day at the Park in the wading pool to cool off.
The event ran from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, inviting owners to come together for a day of frolic and fun at Washington Park. Dogs and their companions will have another chance for aquatic fun from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie Recreation Center Outdoor Leisure Pool, where dogs will be invited for a swim.
