Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, and Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, share a laugh during the 64th Wyoming Legislator’s general session at the Jonah Business Center. A bill introduced this week by Lindholm would seek to end the practice of tapping Wyoming’s guardsmen by the federal government to serve wherever they are needed, no matter if the country they were deployed to was at peace or at war.