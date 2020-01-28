Gillette News Record
GILLETTE — Bertine Bahige keeps a framed copy of Rawhide Elementary School’s red-shaded failing state report card from 2015-16 on the wall of his principal’s office.
Seven miles north of Gillette, Rawhide was known then as a leftover school. Many of its students were there because there wasn’t enough room for them in their boundary schools.
They were the leftovers.
That state report card had given the Wranglers the equivalent of an F, as in doesn’t meet expectations. But those “leftover” days have dramatically changed for the better, as have the school’s grades.
The school built in 1979 is now one of the most successful in the Campbell County School District. Now enclosed in the picture frame along with the 2015-16 school performance report, is one from 2018-19 in which the school came within a percentage point of being deemed exceeding expectations, the equivalent of an A-plus.
Bahige keeps the report cards on the wall to remind him where Rawhide was when he became principal. On the opposite wall across from his desk, framed photos of every grade and class line the wall.
From failure to improvement on one side and on the other the students that he, teachers and staff are working so hard for.
“Those show me where we were and what we’re here for,” he said. ”If we want to change the world around us, we have to raise the bar.”
It’s the teachers, working on the ground level, who are sparking that.
For three straight years, Rawhide’s scores on the annual WY-TOPP standardized tests, which those school report cards are based on, have risen dramatically and continue to do so.
A school for leftovers? That’s a reputation the school of 288 students is leaving far behind.
Kamron Hatzenbihler, a sixth grader who has been at Rawhide for the past four years, said he’s made “huge” improvements in his grades at Rawhide. He credits his teachers.
“I think it’s an amazing school,” he said. “I know about every teacher. They all care for you.”
The Wranglers are a family, he and other students said.
Randa Duncan has a son in the school’s kindergarten dual language immersion class this year. She was sitting in Rawhide’s front foyer on a cold, windy day to wait to drive her son the 20 miles to their home.
It’s worth the long drive because of the “ability to be comfortable, feel safe and having fun,” she said of her son. “I’ve been impressed,” she added.
“We were kind of last minute and didn’t know if we’d be able to get in,” Duncan said. “We did and it’s a real blessing from the Lord.”
Some observers credit the dual language immersion addition three years ago to Rawhide’s turnaround and reputation. But actually, those students have had nothing to do with it, except perhaps in adding to the school’s warm, welcoming atmosphere.
The state annually tests students from grades 3-8. The oldest DLI students at Rawhide are in second grade this year. While they will have a say in Rawhide’s test scores in coming years, they haven’t had the opportunity to do so yet.
It’s not as if teachers and administrators in every public school in the county aren’t working as hard or with as much passion as those at Rawhide, where on the average, the teachers have just five years of experience in the classroom.
And it’s not as if you can go wrong with any school in the county, the parents said.
But Rawhide? Well, that’s different.
“I highly recommend this school district and this school here,” said parent Kerri Becker. “My kids are on the bus one hour in the morning and one hour at night. I don’t regret that. ... it’s like a big family here.”
She has three kids in the school.
“They absolutely love it,” Becker said. “When they’re sick and I tell them they can’t come to school, my girls cry.”
According to the state report card, the school was failing in 2015-16, which was based on the 2014-15 PAWS test results from students.
Just three years later, Rawhide has earned the equivalent of a B or “meeting expectations” from an even more rigorous test, WY-TOPP. The school has done so in two consecutive years, 2017-18 and 2018-19. In the more than 10 years of state testing for accountability, the school had never met expectations until the past two school years.
The Wranglers have even higher aims.
Bahige credits the improvement to his teachers and the entire school. They have all bought in and are “rolling in the same direction,” he said.
Teachers like Jennifer Farnes, who teaches sixth graders and is the Campbell County School District’s Teacher of the Year in 2019-20, point to more collaboration.
Parents and students point to the community feel of the small school.
It is what’s going on beyond the classroom that has led to this achievement.
Understanding what the school grades are based on helps observers reach conclusions. But many factors contributing to better results are elusive for many schools.
At Rawhide, they’ve found the needle in the haystack and hope it doesn’t slip through their fingers.
The Title 1 school ranks in the top five in Campbell County for student at-risk factors including mobility (the number of students coming in or leaving school); families who qualify for free and reduced lunches based on their income; and new English language learners, said Troy Zickefoose, the district’s director of curriculum, assessments and professional development.
