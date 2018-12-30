CHEYENNE – A Wyoming lawmaker will once again take up his battle against daylight saving time when the Legislature convenes in January.
Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, is sponsoring a bill for the upcoming general session to take the state out of the Uniform Time Act, which created standard and daylight saving time. For the fourth time in as many years, Laursen will try to make Wyoming the third state in the country to no longer require its residents to switch up their clocks twice a year.
Arizona and Hawaii both ditched daylight saving time in the late 1960s after the system was created.
“The main reason to bring it back is I don’t like changing the clock,” Laursen said. “I think it’s tough on a lot of people, especially the elderly and the younger people. I know it affects me for a couple of weeks after we make the switch.”
A state can ask the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to opt out of daylight saving time if it’s situated within one time zone and the entire state would take part in the switch.
Laursen’s bill would direct Wyoming to apply for being removed from daylight saving time if three contiguous states to Wyoming also apply to be taken out of the current system. The bill would move Wyoming into the Central Time Zone, and then create a new designation called Mountain Daylight Saving Time.
That would keep Wyoming in its current daylight saving time throughout the year. Laursen said that made sense because the current system keeps people in daylight saving time for around eight months.
Despite failing to get the bill passed three times, Laursen said he is bringing the bill forward again in part to keep the issue alive. While he said he’d love for it to pass, he doesn’t know if the fourth time will be any more successful than previous attempts.
“I just want to send the signal to the federal government that ‘let’s deal with this. We’ve got a lot of states talking about this,’” Laursen said. “I get a lot of comments of people telling me to keep at it, that ‘I’m tired of this crud, tired of changing the clock.’ We’re already spending 7½ months in (daylight saving time), so what the heck, let’s keep it year-round.”
More and more states seem to be on the same page as Laursen. Florida lawmakers passed a bill this year to move the state to a permanent daylight saving designation, but they are waiting for federal action to have it approved. And California voters supported a proposition during November’s general election to urge state lawmakers to move California to year-round daylight saving time.
There tends to be plenty of grumbling the day after people move their clocks an hour ahead, usually centered on a lack of sleep and the subsequent difficulty in adjusting. But there could be some medical benefits to not switching the time up on people. Several studies in recent years showed the potential for increased risk of stroke and heart attack due to the time change’s effects on sleep.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said he’s heard concerns about how the time change may affect health for years.
“I keep having more and more constituents tell me they hate the time change,” he said. “There’s disagreement over whether it should be standard time or daylight time, but there’s been a lot of people saying they’re tired of changing the clock, and some have even cited studies that it’s bad for your health.”
He said he’s not sure whether the bill will be more successful this year than in previous years, but he thinks now is as good a time as any to move forward with the measure.
“We started out with a very short daylight saving time, but we kept extending it,” he said.
“I think that itself is recognition that people really are not crazy about standard time. When is a good time to change, really? We went from changing on Sunday to changing on Saturday because it affected people too much. What do we gain from it?”
Although he hears concerns that the time change may affect children boarding school busses in the dark, he said many already do, therefore the benefits outweigh the risks.
“That’s the only valid concern I’ve heard,” he said. “But there are a lot of kids who get picked up in the dark already anyway.”
