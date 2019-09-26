CASPER — The law firm and attorneys that Northern Arapaho leaders and former casino managers sued last month say the lawsuit should be thrown out.
Last month, Northern Arapaho Business Council members Anthony “Al” Addison and Samuel Dresser, along with former casino managers Faith Wallowing Bull and Rosella Morin, alleged that the tribe’s new law firm — Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton — and Wyoming attorneys representing the tribe had improperly influenced tribal leadership, conspired to keep the two council members from attending meetings and wrongfully fired the former casino employees.
In a response to the complaint filed in Wyoming’s Ninth District Court last week, the firm and its lawyers said the lawsuit should be dismissed because the court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate disputes that involve tribal governance, among other reasons. The lawsuit’s allegations, according to the filing, highlight grievances with a majority of the six-member Business Council but don’t demonstrate any harm to the four who sued the firm.
“Despite the Plaintiff’s efforts to mask it as something else, their Complaint merely presents the political minority’s discontent with the Tribe’s governance, operation of tribal businesses, and bitterness with not being in the majority,” the filing read. “Plaintiffs paint the Tribe’s leadership in the starkest paternalistic terms, as though all are mere pawns of Defendants, incapable of making decisions on the Tribe’s behalf.”
In their lawsuit, Morin and Wallowing Bull claimed that their firings – allegedly orchestrated by Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton – were improper because they had contracts and weren’t at-will employees.
But, according to the filing, those employment contracts were invalid because they were signed on June 24 by then-casino CEO Jim Conrad despite an earlier Business Council resolution prohibiting him and others from approving contracts without NABC chairman consent.
Attorneys for Addison, Dresser, Morin and Wallowing Bull didn’t return calls or were out of the office Wednesday.
The lawsuit followed a shakeup of advisers to the tribe in recent months amid allegations of wrongdoing. First, the Business Council voted to not renew the contract of the casino enterprise’s then-CEO Jim Conrad. His contract expired June 30.
That decision was followed by the firing of the tribe’s longtime law firm, Lander-based Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd, and lobbyist Mark Howell.
The tribe’s General Council, which is made up of all voting-age members of the tribe, backed the majority of the Business Council’s decisions when it overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for a recall election of NABC Chairman Lee Spoonhunter while also voting to permanently ban the former law firm, Conrad and Howell from working for the tribe.
The tribe then sued its former law firm in late July, alleging that it had failed to return tribal documents, money the firm held in trust for the tribe and had excessively billed the tribe.
In counter claims last month, Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd and an attorney representing it, denied the allegations, calling them “vindictive and spurious.” The firm also alleged the tribe breached its contract with the Lander firm and had unpaid bills.
In a Monday filing, the tribe and its lawyers said the counter claims should be dismissed due to the tribe’s sovereign immunity. That immunity can be waived, but the tribe didn’t in its contracts with the Lander law firm, so any claims must be resolved through arbitration or in tribal court, according to the filling.
