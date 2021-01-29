Members of the Laramie Woman’s Club stopped by the Laramie Police Department this past Tuesday, Jan. 26, and dropped off 43 comfort bags for kids.
Each bag contains a book, a coloring book, a box of crayons, a notepad, a pencil, an eraser, and a container of Kleenex. The bags will be kept in each patrol officer’s vehicle and the officers will distribute the bags to kids they encounter during their normal course of business.
“The comfort bags provide additional resources for officers to help kids work through difficult circumstances the kids may encounter in the home and community,” said Chief Dale Stalder. He further mentioned that the Woman's Club provided cloth face coverings for officers during the corona virus pandemic.
The Laramie Woman’s Club has raised money for projects involving women and children caught up in domestic violence or extreme poverty. They give funds for things that “fall through the cracks” of government assistance programs, such as helping folks with immediate need for food, housing or medical assistance, or a kind gift to let them know that someone is thinking about them.
ABOUT THE LARAMIE WOMAN'S CLUB
The Laramie Woman's Club (LWC) was formed in 1898 for the purpose of cultural and civic betterment. LWC is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service and is open to all women of the community.
The Laramie Woman's Club (LWC) was formed on Sept. 13, 1898 for the purpose of cultural and civic betterment. One of the early leaders of the organization and longtime president was Mary Godat Bellamy, Wyoming's first woman state legislator. The LWC was a member of the Wyoming Federation of Women's Clubs and the General Federation of Women's Clubs, a national organization for women's clubs.
In 1934, the LWC began collecting materials for a historical museum, which was often referred to as the public or city museum. In 1943 the LWC helped to form the Albany County Historical Society (ACHS), which took over the management of the museum materials. Today, the Laramie Woman's Club supports the Laramie Plains Museum through sales of goods at Bart's Flea Market. To date, they have given the Museum over $800,000.
