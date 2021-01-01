Saturday

FREE CHRISTMAS TREE PICK UP AND RECYCLING is throughout the city. Residents should have their trees on the curb ready for pickup by 9 a.m., and volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. at LaBonte Park. For additional information, call the Solid Waste Division at 721-5279, check www.cityoflaraming.org/solidwaste or download the Laramie Waste and Recycling App.