One fateful evening, British socialite and novelist, Charles Condomine, invites an eccentric medium named Madame Arcati to his house. During her visit she leads a séance that accidentally summons the ghost of Condomine’s first wife, Elvira. Elvira continues to haunt him in an attempt to cause chaos for him and his second wife, Ruth.
“A bunch of hilarious antics ensue!” said Teddy Hart, a high school student who will be portraying Charles Condomine in Laramie High School theatre guild’s presentation of “Blithe Spirit.”
On a snowy Saturday afternoon, a small cast and crew gathered in the high school’s theater to rehearse the upcoming show. The cast sat scattered towards the front of the house, dressed like 1940s British socialites. The only thing that was markedly 21st Century about their appearance was their face masks.
“There’s a lot of conflict that is created by the first wife’s ghost. His second wife can’t see the ghost so everyone thinks he’s crazy,” said Marie Andersen, a young woman adorned in an extravagant gown and ghostly makeup. She is portraying Elvira, the poltergeist summoned by Madame Arcati.
“Blithe Spirit” is a British comedy written in 1941 by Noel Coward. It was written during the darkness and difficulties of World War II.
“Coward wanted the play to be a moment of laughter and escape during a difficult time. I’m hoping it can be an escape for us during this difficult time,” said Michael Hancey, theatre program director at Laramie High School. Hancey added that he chose this particular play because it required a small cast, which was necessary during a pandemic. With so many cancelled performances, this is a rare opportunity to get out of the house to get some laughs.
Although it is an escape into a British world of a bygone era, the cast will wear their masks throughout the entire performance. This leaves the young actors with a challenge and opportunity to convey their characters’ feelings without the use of facial expressions. The cast iterated that it was a unique experience. They have to rely heavily on their body language and movement to convey emotions and deliver comedic moments.
With no more time to waste, the cast and crew got to work rehearsing.
SEE THE SHOWPerformances for “Blithe Spirit” will be Jan. 28 — 29 at 7p.m., and Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Adult tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. This year, all tickets must be purchased online at http://lhstg7838.booktix.com . In order to ensure COVID-19 safety, tickets are limited, and seating will be spaced out. Masks are required.
