A fire in the Ranger Bar and Motel’s basement Sunday afternoon caused extensive smoke damage to the motel side.
No patrons, employees or occupants were injured, but one firefighter was treated for minor injuries and transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for a further evaluation. The firefighter was released soon after.
The liquor store reopened Monday afternoon and the bar reopened Tuesday, but the damage remains. Though none of the damage can be seen from the bar or liquor store itself, the fire’s impact can be felt.
“It’s pretty extensive,” Owner Jeff Hasse said. “Being in the basement, it was a lot of the infrastructure — the plumbing, the electrical system, our WiFi network — a lot of that sort of stuff. But then the smoke is what really caused the damage. The whole main level sustained a lot of smoke damage.”
Plumbing is back and so is some of the electricity, but not all of it. Some of the neon beer signs decorating the bar are still out. The card reader is unreliable.
“Some wires burned, some didn’t,” Hasse said. “So, some of our coolers are working, some aren’t.”
The Laramie Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Ranger Bar and Motel about 3:15 p.m., according to a department news release.
“Laramie Fire Dept. responded with 5 apparatuses and 10 personnel,” the release states. “Laramie Police Department was also on scene for traffic management.”
By the time firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was visible and people were already evacuating.
“All occupants were accounted for and evacuated,” the department release states. “All utilities to the building were shut off by appropriate personnel. Approximately 30 minutes later, the fire was deemed completely out and overhaul was started.”
The release notes extensive smoke damage.
“But all the occupants were allowed to reoccupy the building and all utilities were restored,” it states. “No one was displaced for the evening.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of press time Tuesday.
