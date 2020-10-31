A woman walks past a sign notifying patrons of the face mask requirement at the Laramie County Library Tuesday in Cheyenne. The library has required all staff and patrons to wear masks while inside the public building since it reopened June 25. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health gave its approval Tuesday for a countywide mask mandate for public spaces in response to the increase in local and statewide COVID-19 cases.