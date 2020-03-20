CHEYENNE – Laramie County Health Officer Stanley Hartman issued an order Thursday morning closing some public places, including bars and restaurants, in light of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Local elected officials are aware of the order, including the Laramie County commissioners. Hartman said he issued the order in light of the recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laramie County and in line with guidance coming from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, President Donald Trump’s recommendations and the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hartman said in a news release that he “supports and encourages members of the public to practice social distancing in an effort to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our county, which will flatten the curve or the spread of this virus. We recognize that these are extraordinary actions, but COVID-19 is a serious public health challenge. This decision was not taken lightly, and will hopefully increase positive outcomes for our community.”
The closings are effective as of March 19 and include all theaters (film or stage), bars, nightclubs, saloons, taverns, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, golf clubs, country clubs, all communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms sauna rooms, fitness centers, gyms, conference rooms, museums, tasting rooms and any other “like” establishment or indoor recreations center.
All of these facilities are ordered closed in Laramie County, including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns, Carpenter and Albin.
Restaurants can remain open for drive-through or curbside takeout, but dining in these restaurants is prohibited. Cash payments are strongly discouraged, while online and telephone payments using credit cards are encouraged.
Anyone handling cash or credit cards isn’t allowed to be involved with preparing, handling or delivering food.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said these closures will be in effect for the next two weeks.
In a joint statement issued with City Council President Dr. Mark Rinne, Orr said, “We want to express sympathy for those directly affected by this decision. We know that the next few weeks will be difficult for all of us. Particularly, for those that will be struggling to get by without an income. While we are disappointed in the decision to restrict businesses in Cheyenne, we understand the decision.
“Finally, we encourage all of us to follow the recommended guidelines. Please do not succumb to the hysteria and hoard food and household supplies. Think about your fellow citizens. Take care of each other and be safe.”
Gov. Mark Gordon has endorsed a decision by the Wyoming State Health Officer to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the community spread of coronavirus.
The closure order extends through April 3 and includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums.
