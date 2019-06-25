Among the most pressing construction projects University of Wyoming leaders are hoping to move forward in the coming years is a new building for the UW Lab School, a wing of the College of Education which serves about 270 students in Albany County School District No. 1.
But with the school serving two distinct purposes, a university function of training teachers and a K-12 purpose of teaching Laramie students, there’s been some debate about how the project should be vetted and funded.
K-12 school projects are vetted by the State Construction Department and advanced by the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities. Other state construction projects, including UW buildings, are channeled through the governor and then prioritized directly, not by a subcommittee, but by the Joint Appropriations Committee.
Ultimately, UW’s board of trustees voted to propose the project to the Select Committee on School Facilities.
UW staff and ACSD No. 1 Business Manager Ed Goetz made their initial pitch June 12, urging the committee of legislators to prioritize the project.
The majority of committee members were receptive to the idea of treating the UW Lab School like they would any other K-12 school, but it was an idea that earned some skepticism of some legislators who hold the purse strings.
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, sits on the Joint Appropriations Committee and suggested that since the school’s existential purpose is to train UW teachers, the project might not be an appropriate topic for the Select Committee on School Facilities.
He was even more skeptical at the proposal, which passed on a 5-4 vote, for the State Construction Department to move forward with a “most cost-effective remedies” study, a step the State Construction Department typically undergoes before suggesting the construction of a new building.
It’s a study that the department typically only begins once a school’s enrollment reaches 90% of its capacity, and it’s a study that State Construction Department Del McOmie said costs his department about $75,000.
Since UW Lab School’s capacity doesn’t rise above that 90% threshold, Larsen suggested that UW should pay for that work.
“I feel a little bit like the ex-lover at the wedding party and I hope I don’t say anything that infuriates the bride or her father, but (the district has) not reached the capacity that triggers the study, and so if we do this, what’s to stop another school district from coming in and saying (they want that too)?” Larsen said.
Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, chairs JAC and said he was also opposed to the study.
He said the select committee was “putting the cart before the horse” because UW isn’t sure where it wants to site the new UW Lab School and because the university’s campus master plan is still in progress. He also said that expediting the study wasn’t a “fair treatment” of other districts with more pressing capacity issues.
However, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, was able to convince a small majority of the select committee June 12 to direct McOmie to move forward with that study, if possible, this summer so that the committee will have a better idea at their September meeting of how they’ll fund the project.
Travis Hoff, spokesman for the School Department Construction, told the Laramie Boomerang on Monday that before they move forward with the study, department officials are still trying to “coordinate with the different parties involved as to the scope of the project, who’s involved, and who’ll pay for it.”
“This is kind of a complex problem, so the (most cost-effective remedies study) hasn’t progressed at all, as of yet,” Hoff said.
Both co-chairs of the Select Committee on School Facilities — Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, and Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper — were vocal in saying that UW shouldn’t have to pay for the bulk of the project.
Walters said that, based on the proposed square footage, the K-12 aspects of the building should cost about $27 million, which he thinks would be appropriate for the state to pay for. UW should have to pay for the aspects of the building that only serve UW’s academic mission, he said.
“Albany County would be short about 320 seats if this lab school closes, so the state would have to build a school anyways,” Walters said. “The partnership would then come in where the university would have to pay for any of the enhancements … and that’s where I see the future of this partnership going.”
McOmie said that, based on his department’s condition scoring, the UW Lab School is the 16th most dilapidated K-12 facility in the state.
Landen said he recently took a tour of the building and became convinced that a replacement should be a top priority.
“It was a real eye-opener, and I came away with a lot of urgency that I didn’t expect to have,” he said.
“Simply put, it’s the worst condition school in our district,” Goetz said.
Despite the substandard facility, the school’s academics have made it a high-demand school for Laramie parents of students in kindergarten through 8th grade.
Entrance to the school is based on a lottery and there’s typically a waiting list to get in.
The district is hoping to increase the school’s enrollment from 270 to 320.
Ray Reutzel, dean of UW’s College of Education, said that he’s been “concerned about the UW Lab School since I first came to the university some four years ago.”
“We don’t want to lose the school, and the community doesn’t want to lose the school,” he said. “We talked early on about not having a lab school. That was not very well received, either by the school district or the community at large. It wasn’t well-received by the students in the college, because they regard this as a great privilege to have the opportunity to practice their craft right near the College of Education.”
Reutzel has said a new building is important to accommodate modern technology needs, as well as to alleviate security concerns about the building’s inability to isolate K-8 students from the rest of the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.