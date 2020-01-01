Single-use plastic bags targeted in CheyenneCHEYENNE (WNE) — Communities across the country are implementing restrictions on plastic bags, and the Wyoming chapter of the Inland Ocean Coalition wants Cheyenne to be next.
Focused on protecting the water that flows into oceans, the coalition is working on getting a city ordinance passed that would impose a fee for single-use plastic bags in stores.
Wyoming Chapter Lead Kelly Wright has been communicating with elected officials, local interest groups and community stakeholders to try and get the ordinance brought before the City Council.
Instead of an all-out ban, the coalition is proposing a “sustainable shopping initiative” that would charge consumers some cents for each bag used in the hope of reducing damage to the environment.
Wright said plastic bags need fossil fuels to be made, which increases the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and contributes to climate change. After they’ve been used, plastic bags are hard to recycle because they can’t go in your normal curbside pickup. And when they finally go into landfills with regular trash, the wind can easily carry them elsewhere.
Similar initiatives have gained traction throughout the state. The Laramie Youth Council, which is comprised of high school students, has proposed a less-strict ordinance that would charge shoppers 15 cents per plastic bag.
