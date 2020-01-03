Worland schools adopt new security systemWORLAND (WNE) — Schools in Worland will be using a new Raptor security system as a preventative measure to ensure whoever is entering the building is safe to be with children starting this Monday, Jan. 6.
The new security system will scan a driver’s license from visitors wanting to enter the building, to make sure that the person entering the building is safe to be with students. This system will only be in place at the schools within the district, and not at offices for the district such as the central offices.
“The system checks you against sex offender databases, both local and national,” Business Manager Jack Stott said. “It is also a visitor management system, so we can know who is in the facility at all times.”
Stott also said that the schools will have the capacity to put in information regarding custody issues between parents that are known to make sure that a certain parent is allowed to see a child.
The system will not be required to be used if you are just dropping something off at the front desk, or picking a child up at the front desk.
Man sentenced in stop that led to discovery of pound of cocaineSUNDANCE (WNE) — A second Colorado man has been sentenced in association with a traffic stop that led to the seizure of more than 1 pound of cocaine March 30.
Paul Williams pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; the other man, Aaron Gonzales, was recently placed on probation for the same charge.
A Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling I-90 on March 30 when he observed a red SUV with Colorado plates traveling at 97 mph and initiated a traffic stop.
Williams gave consent for the vehicle to be searched. In the driver door storage, the deputy allegedly saw a container consistent with marijuana from a dispensary; inside, he observed a green leafy bud.
In the rear compartment, the deputy located a paper sack with a receipt for 14.05 g of marijuana. He also found a gift sack, inside of which was a vacuum-sealed package containing a white substance.
The seized items were weighed at the Sheriff’s Office. The white substance in the vacuum-sealed package weighed 560 g with packaging and the marijuana from the driver door weighed 0.48 oz.
Testing of the white substance later revealed it to be cocaine.
Williams was sentenced to between five and seven years in jail, with credit for 241 days already served, as well as a $750 fine. The un-served portion of the jail sentence was suspended pending completion of seven years of probation.
Teton commissioners approve music festival permitJACKSON (WNE) — Tacking on one extra noise-focused condition, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved Fire in the Mountains’ special event permit, overturning the county administrator’s original decision.
In a 3-1 vote during the second of two Monday meetings, Commissioners Mark Barron, Luther Propst and Greg Epstein voted in favor of the amended permit. Mark Newcomb voted against it after fretting about crowds and the use of rural lands for events. Chairwoman Natalia D. Macker was absent.
