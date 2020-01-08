Cody standoff ends with one deadCODY (WNE) — A standoff involving Cody police and Park County deputies ended around 5:30 p.m. Monday when authorities in tactical gear entered a camper where a 76-year-old man had shot and killed himself after shooting a woman in the head, according to a Cody Police Department news release.
The woman, his 44-year-old girlfriend, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Cody Regional Health Emergency Department.
For roughly two hours authorities, some with the Tactical Response Team carrying rifles, had surrounded a fifth wheel parked in the Parkway RV Campground and Trailer Village and had at one point fired several rounds of possible smoke or concussion grenades.
The incident began at 3:29 p.m. when an ambulance responded to a 44-year-old woman with a head injury.
The female told officers she was shot in the head by her boyfriend during an argument in their camper, which was located in the RV park behind the gas station, the release states. The female was able to leave the camper and sought help at the gas station.
The male followed the female to the gas station, but apparently returned to the camper as law enforcement arrived.
Multiple attempts to make contact with the male were unsuccessful. With the assistance of the Cody Bomb Team, a specialized robot was deployed into the camper and it was discovered the male suspect was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Riverton reaches deal with SkyWest for air serviceRIVERTON (WNE) — The City of Riverton has entered into a lease agreement with SkyWest Airlines for use of Riverton Regional airport.
SkyWest will offer flights between Riverton Regional and Denver International Airport beginning Sunday, Jan. 12.
Denver Air Connection, which currently serves Riverton Regional, will stop providing flights Jan. 11. But public works director Kyle Butterfield said it will take longer than one day for DAC to vacate the building.
“There will be a demobilization timeframe,” he said during a Riverton City Council meeting, suggesting that, “to be fair to the new lessee,” the city should waive the first month of rental fees for SkyWest’s use of the ticket counter, office, baggage claim and baggage makeup areas of the terminal at Riverton Regional.
“SkyWest will not have exclusive use of many of those areas … due to the transition of DAC from the terminal,” Butterfield said.
He added that he does not recommend waiving any other fees, such as those charged for landing and use of the gate holding area.
The city signed an agreement in August to work with SkyWest as part of Wyoming’s new commercial air service improvement program. The airline also will provide service in Gillette, Rock Springs and Sheridan through its capacity purchase agreement with the state.
Wyoming this Weekend: Jan. 10-12A long-running hunting competition for women will enter its 41st year this weekend when the Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt near Shoshoni on Saturday.
Created as an answer to the One-Shot Antelope Hunt — open at the time only to men — the 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt sees teams of two hunters, each equipped with five bullets, try to take as many rabbits as possible in the shortest amount of time. Festivities open with a dance and Calcutta on Friday night and wrap up with an awards banquet on Saturday night.
For more infromation, visit the hunt’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/5shotrabbithunt/
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
n The Powder River Classics Cattle Dog Trials at Gillette’s CamPlex on Friday and Saturday: https://www.cam-plex.com/events;
n A kids ice fishing clinic at Saratoga’s Treasure Island Pond on Saturday: https://www.wyomingcarboncounty.com/events/events-calendar/389-kids-ice-fishing-clinic;
n The Midvale Ice Fishing Derby at Ocean Lake in Fremont County: https://windriver.org/event/midvale-ice-fishing-derby-at-ocean-lake/;
n The Park County Animal Shelter’s 10th annual Jack Russell and Corgi races on Friday: https://parkcountyanimalshelter.org/events/annual-jack-russell-races/, and
n The Wes Barron Speed Series ski race at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Friday through Sunday: https://www.jacksonhole.com/events/events_cat/wes-barron-speed-series.3933.html.
