Tribe sends letter asking delegation to end shutdown
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has sent a letter to Wyoming’s congressional delegation outlining the ways the federal government shutdown has negatively impacted tribal members.
“Although the shutdown is partial, the federal departments and agencies that remain effectively closed are those that are inextricably linked to the health, welfare, safety and economic security of the tribe,” the letter states. “(We) implore you to stop the shutdown of the federal government on behalf of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.”
In the letter, delivered Tuesday, tribal leaders call the shutdown “unnecessary and costly.”
“But more to the point, it is a breach of the federal trust responsibility the United States owes towards all tribal nations in the United States,” the letter states. “The Eastern Shoshone Tribe relies on the Bureau of Indian Affairs to administer distributions of the tribe’s own wealth to its members. The wealth derives from the natural resources that the tribe owns and receives royalties from. ... But, without BIA support, we cannot process distributions that belong to our tribal members (who) depend on these distributions in their day-to-day lives to support the financial needs of their families.”
Local tribal members may not receive their February per capita payments next month as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The tribe also will be limiting approval of requests for assistance submitted by tribal members, according to a public notice Monday.
Tribal members request assistance from the SBC directly for anything from medical bills to grocery payments and travel for medical care.
The Arapaho Business Council is suspending all types of assistance, including medical, funeral, senior assistance, utilities and financial assistance, “in large part due to the government shutdown,” according to a notice from the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Highway Patrol sex discrimination trial to open in February
CASPER (WNE) — A federal trial in February will consist of an allegation of sex discrimination against the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after a judge last month pared down three types of complaints against the agency.
The agency’s first female K-9 handler, Delsa B. Sanderson, brought the case early last year, alleging she was harassed by male troopers while stationed in Laramie.
An internal rumor accused Sanderson of having a sexual relationship with a supervisor in exchange for a new car, and she was also the recipient of a sexually explicit nickname, according to the suit.
Although Sanderson alleged she worked in a hostile environment and was retaliated against for complaining to her superiors, Judge Scott Skavdahl in December dismissed those allegations, ruling that she had not exhausted other remedies for the retaliation claim and could not show she was subject to the type of harassment that would constitute a hostile environment.
In the same ruling, Skavdahl declined a highway patrol request to dismiss a sex discrimination claim against the agency. The judge wrote that the highway patrol’s explanations for demoting Sanderson were inconsistent.
A highway patrol spokesman said Friday he could not comment for this story and referred comment to the attorney general’s office, which is handling the case.
Attorney General Peter Michael did not immediately respond to a Friday afternoon request for comment. Sanderson’s attorney likewise could not be reached Friday for comment.
The trial is set to be heard by a jury beginning Feb. 19 in Cheyenne.
Pound of meth retrieved from dishwasher
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office found 1.05 pounds of meth in a dishwasher while searching a Gold Road home early Wednesday morning, according to court documents.
Jeffrey Powell, 56, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Officers began investigating the Gold Road home about a week ago after seeing several vehicles coming and going from the area.
On Monday, they arrested a 28-year-old man for possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, as he was leaving, according to court documents. The next day, they stopped a red Pontiac for having expired plates and, in a subsequent search, found suspected meth in a 28-year-old woman’s purse, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth.
Based on the previous arrests near the home, deputies obtained a search warrant, which they served at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. They found a blue measuring cup containing meth and a bag with 29 grams of meth on the top shelf of Powell’s closet. In the kitchen, they found another blue measuring cup containing meth, two digital scales, three fake $100 bills, a vacuum sealer and the 1.05 pounds of meth in a vacuum-sealed bag.
The deputies also retrieved a “copious” number of syringes and unused glass pipes from the home, according to court documents.
In the garage, they found Powell’s backpack, which contained syringes and 200 small clear plastic bags.
The Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the state Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct follow-up on Powell’s case, Reynolds said.
Failing Teton County bridge to be replaced
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton county is partnering with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to replace a century-old failing bridge in Hoback.
Swinging Bridge provides a second access to Hog Island homes on the east side of the Snake River. Its replacement is scheduled for 2023. The bridge is expected to remain open until then, but planning and engineering is starting now.
The homes can also be accessed by Henry’s Road, but that can be inconvenient for town-bound drivers, who must drive a few miles south before turning around to travel north, Teton County Public Works Director Sean O’Malley said.
O’Malley said the Henry’s Road intersection with Highway 89 isn’t the safest, so Swinging Bridge is a good second option.
“It provides redundancy for emergency services,” he said.
According to the Jackson Hole Historical Society, Hog Island ranchers built the original Swinging Bridge — which did sway — for $1,250 in the 1930s. The existing Swinging Bridge was built in 1915 to span the Snake River between Wilson and Jackson and was transferred south in 1960.
Despite several repairs throughout the years, a 2017 inspection indicated the bridge is “structurally deficient,” with a long list of problems like a worn timber deck and scoured piers.
O’Malley said drivers needn’t worry: That doesn’t mean that the bridge is unsafe but that it can handle vehicles only under a certain weight. The new bridge, he said, will be able to carry fully loaded trucks.
Statewide veterans art festival announced
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Veterans are a diverse population with a broad spectrum of talents — for many, that translates to a sense of creativity that comes in multiple forms.
With that in mind, the recreation therapy team with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System staff invites all veterans throughout Wyoming to take part in the annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
The festival is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and includes a competition for veterans enrolled with the Sheridan VA Health Care System and an art show for all veterans who are interested in providing items.
Entries for the competition and art show are due March 1. This year, the competition features more than 100 categories in the following divisions: music, drama, creative writing, dance and art.
Entries must be material created after April 1, 2018 (except for the military combat experience category). First-place entries in the competition will move on to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
