Bill would restrict gun buyback programsWORLAND (WNE) — With more than a month before the Wyoming Legislature opens the 2020 budget session on Feb. 10, legislators and legislative committees are pre-filing bills fast and furious.
One bill, co-sponsored by Worland Republican Rep. Mike Greear, expands on the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act that the Legislature passed in 2010.
“This is the only bill I’m co-sponsoring. This basically says we will not allow taxpayer money to be used to buy back firearms. It’s a statement bill,” Greear said.
Under the new proposed legislation, legislators hope to include any firearm buyback program into the Wyoming Firearm Freedom Act.
Specifically, the bill states, “No city, town, county, political subdivision, state agency or entity or any other governmental entity shall operate a firearm buyback program or participate in the implementation, administration or operation of a firearm buyback program.”
Greear asked why should taxpayers pay if a municipality, county or state wants to engage in a buyback program for firearms, ammunition or large magazines.
Greear said that the bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Tyler Lindholm (R-Sundance), called and asked if he would be a co-sponsor.
“We get a lot of Second Amendment bills,” Greear said, but noted some bills tend to infringe on other rights while trying to protect the Second Amendment. “This one I agree with.”
Teton Park goat culling operation postponedJACKSON (WNE) — Persistent snow and low visibility have put the kibosh on Grand Teton National Park’s efforts to shoot and kill non-native mountain goats in the Tetons this week.
The inaugural period of aerial gunning targeting the 100-plus goats that call the Teton Range home was scheduled for this week. Dozens of square miles of the mountains were closed off as a precaution for public safety.
But in the end nothing happened, and on Wednesday the park made the call to delay the operation and reopen the Tetons.
“The weather conditions did not allow us to fly,” Grand Teton spokeswoman Denise Germann said. “There were no activities.”
The exact dates are not yet set, but tentatively the park is planning a second take at the aerial gunning effort late this month or early February.
The park’s purpose in eradicating its exotic mountain goats, migrants from the introduced Palisades herd, is to help out its small, isolated and struggling native bighorn sheep population.
Grand Teton officials opted to use a combination of aerial gunning and ground-based volunteer hunting to kill off the mountain-dwelling goats. The gunning operation has been contracted to Oregon-based Baker Aircraft and will use non-lead rounds from a shotgun or rifle, with the weapon type depending on the conditions. Baker was unable to make it to the area this week because of the weather, Germann said.
Wyoming 28th in nation for tourism advertising spendingLOVELL (WNE) — Wyoming ranks 28th in tourism advertising in a 2017-18 U.S. Travel Association report, with spending of $12.189 million.
According to the report, most regional states spend more. Montana spent $17.5 million, Colorado $22 million, Idaho $12.2 million and South Dakota $15.7 million.
At the 2019 Wyoming Hospitality and Tourism Fall Advocacy Summit held in November in Cody, a portion of the discussion was about how Wyoming is getting outspent by neighboring states and how those additional dollars are paying off, as the revenue generated by the travelers is greater than Wyoming’s.
The travel impacts on Wyoming’s economy are significant. In 2018 Wyoming had 8.9 million visitors, an increase of 2.3% from 2017. Direct spending was $3.8 billion, which was a 6.4% increase. State and local tax revenues were $195 million, a 6% increase. Travel related jobs were 32,200.
According to the Economic Analysis Division’s December 2019 Wyoming Insight report, leisure and hospitality represents 14% of tax collection. Under the non-farm wage and salary, after state and local government, the leisure and hospitality sector represents 13% of Wyoming’s workforce. This shows that this industry is the largest private sector employer in the state.
December busiest month ever for Gillette airportGILLETTE (WNE) — The last month of 2019 was the busiest month in the history of the Gillette-Campbell County Airport.
Airport director Jay Lundell said 6,515 people used the airport in December.
It’s only the third time the airport has crossed the 6,000 passenger mark. It last accomplished it in August 2015, when there were 6,157 passengers. It also happened in March 2012, when 6,025 passengers were served.
Lundell said he was surprised that December’s numbers were so high and attributed it to people traveling for the holidays. He added that he knew the facility was doing well during the month because the airport’s parking lot was full for most of December, and he was “anxious to see how the figures turned out.”
The month’s flights had a load factor of 81.2%, meaning they were, on average, 81.2% full. Lundell said the Denver to Gillette flights had a load factor of 79%, while the Gillette to Denver flights were 83% full on average.
The passenger volume is a 29% increase over last December and 36% higher than December 2017. In all, 17,686 people came through the airport during the last quarter of 2019, a 21% increase compared to the last three months of 2018.
For the year, the airport saw 60,402 passengers, just behind the 60,654 in 2017 and 2.4% lower than the record 61,876 in 2015.
Bluegrass festival on hold for at least one more yearBUFFALO (WNE) — Bluegrass fans eagerly anticipating the return of the Big Horn Mountain Festival in 2020 will have to wait at least another year, event organizer Lynn Young said.
“I don’t think the festival will be back – not this year anyway,” Young said. “But we strongly believe that our community deserves a nice festival like this, and we’d love to bring it back in some shape or form down the line.”
After 14 years, the Big Horn Mountain Festival was canceled in 2019 due to conflicts with the seventh annual Longmire Days, which had been scheduled the same weekend.
While there are no current conflicts with the festival’s normal mid-July date in 2020, Young said, the festival’s organizers were concerned that conflicts with other community events would eventually arise during the busy summer season.
“What we didn’t want to do was set a date and start planning, only to find out there was a conflict,” Young said. “At that point, we would have to cancel with the musicians, and it would become very complicated. If we’re going to put our heart and soul into planning, you hate to find out that, uh-oh, there’s a conflict.”
While the Big Horn Mountain Festival will not be happening in 2020, the Bighorn Bluegrass Camp is still targeting a mid-July date as usual, Young said.
