Olson pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The case of a couple accused of kidnapping a woman on Aug. 18, 2018, took another turn after one of the suspects, Jeffrey Olson, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.
The other suspect, Ahna Velasquez, 19, of Rock Springs, pleaded guilty to a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of battery on Dec. 5, 2018.
Olson, 27, of Rock Springs, filed for a change of plea hearing on Dec. 19, 2018, but during the proceedings he informed Sweetwater County Third District Court Judge Nena James that he was not entirely satisfied with his legal counsel. James could not proceed to hear his change of plea, and his trial date was moved from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4.
Court documents note that Olson’s legal counsel suspects long-term post-traumatic stress disorder could be affecting Olson’s ability to “appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.”
Within 30 days an expert from the State Hospital will complete a competency evaluation.
At 10:46 p.m. Aug. 18, officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call about someone screaming for help in the vicinity of Firestone Road in Rock Springs. Upon arrival, they were approached by a woman with wounds consistent with a struggle who claimed to have been kidnapped, according to the case affidavit.
The woman claimed she met Velasquez in the parking lot of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church behind Arby’s to talk, but Velasquez and Olson allegedly attacked her.
When she woke, she said she was handcuffed inside a vehicle she believed to belong to Velasquez, while Olson allegedly held her down on the floor.
Woman sentenced to prison in forgery case
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A woman who was sentenced to prison Thursday told the judge incarceration likely saved her life.
Crystal Begines, 39, was transported this week from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, where she was serving time in a different case, to Cheyenne, where she pleaded guilty to a single count of forgery.
Begines told the judge she was hitchhiking from Cheyenne to California with her young child in late 2016 when she printed out a check with the bank account information and routing information for Stepping Stones Day School and cashed it at a local gas station.
She apologized to the school, and admitted she was in a bad place in her life when she committed the crime.
But despite all that, the opportunity to be in a structured environment for the past several months has actually been a help to her as she copes with the loss of her mother and 2-year-old daughter.
Begines said she wasn’t able to attend her daughter’s funeral, and she still didn’t know the ultimate cause of death for her child.
But she said the women’s center provided her the structure and resources she needed to move forward.
“I stand before you today humble and grateful,” she said. “I just know that had I not caught this case … I probably wouldn’t have survived.”
Begines said she has been taking advantage of parenting and other classes offered at the women’s prison, and she was still working through her grief with the help of the structure the prison provided.
Gillette man pleads not guilty to stealing from 84-year-old
GILLETTE (WNE) — While serving as the manager of an elderly rancher’s finances and as the executor of his trust, a 51-year-old Gillette man allegedly stole nearly $200,000, gifting the majority to his girlfriend.
In District Court on Thursday, Harvey Bruce Bethea, 51, pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing the money from Donny York, 84, between April 2016 and April 2017.
In April 2016, York was declared incompetent at the request of Bethea who, at the time, was York’s ranch manager. Bethea then assumed control over York’s finances, overseeing his bank accounts and trust.
Bethea boasted to his girlfriend that he had “millions of dollars” and bought her several items using York’s money in an attempt to “buy her affection,” according to court documents.
In October 2016, Bethea sent his girlfriend a check for $17,500 with the memo “4 Red Bulls” and told her “she could just use the money to get a new start,” court document say.
He went on to spend nearly $3,000 on a fur coat for her, about $1,600 on a laptop for her daughter and $7,500 on practice roping machines for her daughter.
York was in a nursing home in Sundance during the time Bethea was managing his finances and appeared unaware of the alleged theft.
Bethea has been charged with stealing only $173,403 because it is difficult to substantiate everything he took, said Sheriff’s investigator Kristen Antle, who has spent months working on the case.
State DCI helping with investigation of homicides
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Riverton Police Department has enlisted the help of another agency in investigating a double homicide discovered this month in Riverton.
In a press release Tuesday, RPD Capt. Todd Byerly said the Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case "due to the complexity of the crime."
He referred to the investigation as "comprehensive."
"(We are) working diligently to investigate this heinous crime," Byerly said.
"It is our goal to give closure to the family of the victims as well as the Riverton community in a timely manner."
Little information has been available about the incident, which resulted in the death of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, both 30, both of Riverton.
Their bodies were discovered at about 12:35 p.m. Jan. 5 after police responded to a report that there were two deceased or unresponsive subjects in a residence in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
A death notice for Watt indicates she died at her home.
Family members have reported that the victims were shot, and police said there could be a suspect at large related to the deaths.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said both Watt and Perez were autopsied Jan. 7, but he has not released any further information.
Worland man faces 11 felonies in child sex abuse case
WORLAND (WNE) -– John Henry Seyfang IV, 64 of Worland, was arraigned in Washakie County District Court Wednesday on a charge of first-degree sexual assault upon a minor and 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to police records, the alleged abuse began in 2012.
The sexual assault charge carries a minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum of 50 years. The exploitation charges carry a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 12 years each.
In all, Seyfang is facing 75 to 170 years in prison.
When District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield asked if Seyfang had any mental illness that would interfere with his ability to understand the court proceedings, Public Defender Rich Hopkinson told the court that his client had short-term memory loss due to carbon monoxide poisoning four years ago.
Overfield entered a “not guilty” plea on behalf of Seyfang pending a mental health evaluation. According to police records, Seyfang was arrested Dec. 10, 2018, on the sexual assault charge when the alleged victim reported abuse to a school district employee.
Further investigation lead to a search warrant being executed on Seyfang’s residence. Evidence found during that search resulted in all of the sexual exploitation of a child charges. Wyoming court rules state that the identity of minor victims in sexual assault cases are concealed while the defendant’s identity isn’t released until the case is bound over from circuit court to the district court.
Seyfang is being held at the Washakie County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
