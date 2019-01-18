Legislature will be out for first time on MLK Jr. Day
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Legislature will be out of session for the first time on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday. But the day out of session might not be a sign that the Legislature will be taking the day off permanently.
During the interim session, the Management Council decided to make the holiday one of two three-day weekends scheduled for this general session. House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said he and his colleges weren’t intentionally looking to take the day off in observance of the holiday.
Instead, in looking to schedule two three-day weekends for the session, Harshman said it just made sense to schedule one of them when both Wyoming’s executive branch and the federal government would be taking a day off. He said he didn’t realize the Legis-lature hadn’t been out of session on Martin Luther King Jr. Day before.
The chance to take off for the holiday only comes up once every two years, when the Legislature is in a general session. Budget sessions start after the holiday in February.
In the Legislature’s efforts to move away from a 40-day/20-day split between the general session and budget session, Harsh-man said the Management Council looked for ways to bring the time spent in each session closer together. Which is why they decided to take the holiday off Monday — to help lessen the number of days in the general session.
“It just comes at the perfect time. We do a couple weeks, get a three-day weekend. Go back home, talk to constituents face to face,” Harshman said.
Agency drills to detect subsidence in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Abandoned Mine Land Division is continuing its exploratory drilling in Rock Springs.
Drilling is being conducted outside the First National Bank Building and at the Rock Springs Library’s parking lot.
“Subsidence is an issue Rock Springs has dealt with for many years,” AML Public Information Officer Keith Guille said.
The work by the bank building began Wednesday and is likely to be finished Thursday, while work at the library that began over a week ago will be finished by next week, according to NUCOR Inc. Drilling Assistant Superintendent Dave Reed.
The information will let the AML know “if there’s any type of openings down below and whatnot,” Guille said.
“From there we’ll gather whether we’ll have to do some reclamation work like grouting,” he said. “It’s always important to get all the information that we can.”
Grout is a thin mortar that is used to fill cracks and crevices in masonry, according to the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language. Guille said grouting is like a concrete quarry that goes underground and keeps the mine openings down below from opening up to the surface.
Boardings steady at Cody Airport
POWELL (WNE) — Roughly 77,400 passengers flew in and out of Yellowstone Regional Airport (YRA) on a commercial flight in 2018. It marked the third straight year that the Cody airport has drawn more than 77,000 passengers.
During the peak tourist season, YRA officials saw full flights and “just an incredible amount of people using the airport over the summer and even into September,” said Bucky Hall, an airport board member.
The overall number of boardings stayed steady from 2017, dropping by only 0.5 percent. That’s despite the fact that the number of commercial flights offered at YRA fell by 2.5 percent last year — and in spite of a change in air service that was unpopular with some local travelers.
Because of limits on a federal subsidy program, the Cody airport wound up having to trade its year-round service to Salt Lake City for service to Denver last March. A number of people in the Cody area have expressed displeasure about the switch, saying they preferred SkyWest Airlines’ service to Delta’s hub in Salt Lake to United’s hub in Denver.
For Cody, the change in service was the cost of participating in a federal program that keeps smaller airports connected to major ones by subsidizing two flights a day.
Inmate admits to stashing drugs in butt crack
JACKSON (WNE) — The man who had a bag containing over 80 oxycodone pills stuffed in his rear end during a booking at Teton County Jail pleaded guilty Tuesday in Teton County District Court.
“I had a large amount of oxycodone in between my butt cheeks when I went inside the jail, and when they strip searched me they must have fallen on the floor,” Jared Huston told Judge Timothy Day.
Huston pleaded guilty to felony possession, and the state of Wyoming agreed to drop two other charges he faced — driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamine.
Huston, 38, of Thayne, was arrested in April after being pulled over for speeding.
“The subject quickly exited his vehicle and appeared to be in an agitated state,” according to the report.
Because Huston seemed to be on drugs and was in violation of release terms on a previous possession charge, deputies searched his car.
They found a glass pipe with a misdemeanor amount of meth, police said. He was being booked on the two misdemeanor charges when detention officers saw the bag of pills drop from Huston’s backside at the jail.
“It wasn’t in my body, your honor, but it was in between my butt cheeks,” Huston said.
“But you knew it was there and it was yours?” Judge Day asked.
“Yes,” Huston said.
The court accepted Huston’s guilty plea. Huston’s court appointed attorney, Elisabeth Trefonas, asked the court to consider releasing him.
