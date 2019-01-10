Gillette airport business falls
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette-Campbell County Airport experienced a down year in 2018 with its lowest passenger count in four years.
The airport saw 56,089 total passengers last year, which is down 8 percent from 2017’s 60,654 and a 6 percent drop from 2016.
It was the lowest annual total since 2014, when there were about 52,000 passengers.
On the bright side, 4,621 passengers came through the airport in December, which is up 10 percent from December 2017. It was one of only two months in 2018 that showed improvement over its 2017 counterpart.
The biggest reason for the drop is the airport losing one-third of its flights in the summer. For much of 2017, the airport offered three daily round-trip flights to Denver six days a week. At the start of 2018, SkyWest decreased that to four days a week. And in the summer, the four became zero.
Airport Director Jay Lundell thought that for the numbers to drop 8 percent, given the circumstances, is encouraging.
This year is going to be a pivotal year for air service, not just in Gillette but around the state. The Gillette-Campbell County Airport is contracting with a consulting firm to make its ticket prices more competitive with surrounding airports.
And Gillette is set to be part of a proposed statewide capacity purchase agreement, where the state would contract with one airline to provide Gillette and the other participating communities — Sheridan, Riverton, Rock Springs — with daily flights to Denver. If all goes according to plan, the program should get started this fall.
Some Sheridan residents lose NBC television feed
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Some Sheridan residents awoke to changes to a mainstay on their televisions last week.
Instead of regular NBC programming, citizens who use antennas to receive TV channels were greeted Jan. 1 with a blue screen and message informing them of alterations to the NBC service provider. KNBN, an NBC station based out of Rapid City, South Dakota, had claimed exclusive rights to Sheridan County, negating a signal from KCWY, an NBC station based in Casper.
A voiceover informed viewers of the situation: “KCWY has permanently removed its signal from our full-power transmitter in Sheridan, Wyoming, KSGW-TV channel 13, as a result of KNBN-TV in Rapid City claiming Sheridan as its exclusive territory for its NBC programming and prohibiting KCWY from broadcasting in Sheridan. If you would like to share your comments, KNBN-TV can be reached at 605-355-0024.”
Phone calls, voicemails and a Facebook message left by The Sheridan Press for KNBN were not returned.
Since the change a week ago, KNBN has not broadcast NBC programming in Sheridan County, meaning people without cable or satellite had one fewer channel.
In a note to station employees, KCWY general manager Jim Beck expressed disappointment regarding the decision.
“This move has been forced by KNBN in Rapid City, which is claiming Sheridan as its exclusive territory for KNBN’s NBC programming,” Beck wrote. “As a result, KNBN is prohibiting KCWY from broadcasting its programming in Sheridan — even though KCWY has been serving Sheridan for decades and even though KCWY provides local, Wyoming-based news for Sheridan viewers.”
Torrington superintendent retires as police investigate crash
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Goshen County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees have accepted the retirement of Superintendent Jean Chrostoski, who is currently under investigation by the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly leaving the scene of a vehicle accident after the district’s Christmas party on Dec. 21.
In December, then-Goshen County Sheriff Jeremy Wardell confirmed there is an ongoing investigation surrounding the crash. No charges had been filed because numerous eyewitnesses were still being interviewed by law enforcement officials.
As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed with the Goshen County Attorney’s Office.
A representative of the office told the Torrington Telegram the case was still under investigation.
The GCSD board accepted Chrostoski’s retirement during a special meeting Thursday night.
In a letter presented to the board, Chrostoski said she has been “struggling with this decision since I turned 60 in September, and have spent the last few months trying to determine when the right time would be to retire.”
However, Chrostoski told the Casper Star-Tribune on Friday the crash and the ensuing investigation played a part in her decision to retire, though her decision wasn’t “entirely related” to the investigation.
Chrostoski’s retirement will go into effect on Feb. 1. In her letter to the board, she wrote her decision was based on what she feels is best for the future of the district.
“I feel with a new board, it’s an opportune time to come together and decide the type of leader you wish to have for the district,” she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.