School bus passing bill makes its way to the House
A bill to help identify and find drivers who illegally pass a parked school bus made its way out of the Senate on Tuesday and now heads to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Current state law allows a video taken from a school bus to be used to identify a driver so law enforcement can issue a ticket. But the law requires that the driver be identifiable in the video.
Senate File 80, sponsored by Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, would allow police to issue the ticket to the owner of a car based on the license plate without identifying the driver in the video.
A change made during debate on the Senate floor made sure any ticket issued through the bill wouldn’t count as a previous violation against the driver if they face a new charge.
SF 80 passed on a 22-8 vote.
Hathaway changes bill makes it out of state Senate
An effort to change the state’s Hathaway scholarship to promote more career and technical education classes gained support in the Senate.
Senate File 43 would allow students to substitute career and technical education or arts classes for the current foreign language requirement for the Hathaway. Currently, to qualify for the top two levels of funding in the program, students must finish two consecutive years of a foreign language.
Backers of the bill see it as a way to expand CTE courses and keep students from having to choose between pursuing their career or getting the financial benefit of the scholarship. The state has seen a precipitous drop in the number of students taking CTE classes, which has hurt the state in developing a ready workforce.
Opponents, including Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, say the bill dilutes the purpose of the scholarship to prepare students for college and isn’t the right mechanism to help fix the state’s poor CTE participation. Students need to have at least two years of foreign language classes get into the University of Wyoming, as well as other major colleges across the country.
SF 43 passed out of the Senate on a 28-2 vote Wednesday and now heads to the House.
Ellis sponsors bill to help end rape kits destruction
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, have co-sponsored a bill that helps reform the process and reporting around DNA evidence collected during a sexual assault investigation.
Senate File 72 would make public record the number of evidence kits, commonly referred to as rape kits, and their status currently in possession by law enforcement in Wyoming. It would also keep the evidence from being destroyed without a court order. Currently, the law allows for their destruction based on the policy of local law enforcement.
SF 72 would also require state government to pay for the examination instead of the local law enforcement agency. The state now only pays in cases where the victim doesn’t report the crime. The bill has gotten support from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, which wanted to see the cost of examinations shifted to the state.
It passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday on a 5-0 vote and now heads to the Senate floor for debate.
– Ramsey Scott
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
