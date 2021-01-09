Albany County Detention Center
Editors note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Peter Lewis, 45, Cheyenne, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
n Mallery Willcox, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence.
TUESDAY
n Crystal Boer, 31, Wyoming, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
n Justin Mitchell, 38, Wyoming, was arrested on suspicion burglary.
n Mark Wells, 23, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and lane use violation.
THURSDAY
n Kyle Miller, 27, California, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:31 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., arrest on a warrant.
n 4:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident.
n 9:31 p.m., 200 block of S. Fifth St., suspicious activity.
n 10:53 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., suspicious activity.
TUESDAY
n 1:24 p.m., Wyoming Highway 210, possible burglary in a vehicle.
n 11:19 p.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., rescue-medical.
WEDNESDAY
n 10:46 a.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 11:01 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident.
n 12:09 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite.
n 4:17 p.m., 4000 block of Meadowlark Ct., suspicious activity.
n 4:39 p.m., 3000 block of Fort Buford Ln., fire.
n 9:30 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting.
THURSDAY
n 12:04 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 10:01 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., suspicious activity.
n 12:54 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, suspicious activity.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 12:58 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 4:29 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., suspicious activity.
n 4:36 p.m., 100 block of N. Buchanan St., possible driving under the influence.
n 5:17 p.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., accident.
n 5:37 p.m., 3000 block of Beech St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
n 8:33 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting.
n 11:53 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., suspicious activity.
TUESDAY
n 12:52 a.m., 3000 block of Willett Dr., suspicious activity.
n 5:32 a.m., 800 block of N. 11th St., possible vehicle theft.
n 8:42 a.m., 600 block of E. Bradley St., suspicious activity.
n 12:28 p.m., 700 block of E. Canby St., emergency.
n 12:57 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., subject removal.
n 2:11 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting.
n 4:09 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. University Ave., accident.
n 11:19 p.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., rescue-medical.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:31 a.m., 2100 block of E. Garfield St., subject removal.
n 8:13 a.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., subject removal.
n 10:46 a.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave, accident.
n 11:09 a.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., subject removal.
n 1:02 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting.
n 2:03 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Bradley St., accident.
n 5:54 p.m., 700 block of N. Third St., suspicious activity.
n 6:09 p.m., 1500 block of S. Third St., accident.
n 7:19 p.m., 100 block of S. Taylor St., suspicious activity.
n 8:10 p.m., 300 block of S. Eighth St., suspicious activity.
n 9:30 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible shoplifting.
THURSDAY
n 12:31 a.m., 2100 block of E. Garfield St., subject removal.
n 10:01 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., suspicious activity.
n 11:38 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., suspicious activity.
n 12:12 p.m., 1200 block of Reynolds St., suspicious activity.
n 2:20 p.m., 2300 block of N. 15th St., subject removal.
n 4:20 p.m., 1500 block of N. Fifth St., emergency.
n 5:26 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., accident-hit and run.
n 6:46 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
n 7:38 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
n 10:29 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., suspicious activity.
