Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
• Albert Broadhead, 53, Laramie, was arrested for possible strangulation, impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 5:27 p.m., Overlook Road, accident.
TUESDAY
• 12:59 p.m., Dally Ridge Road, theft.
• 7:12 p.m., E. North Fork Road, accident.
• 10:39 p.m., Fort Mackenzie Lane, possible domestic disturbance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 7:49 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 11:04 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 11:35 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 1:54 p.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., accident.
• 6:39 p.m., 300 block of E. Harney St., accident.
TUESDAY
• 2:52 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 3:56 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:23 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 5:48 p.m., 200 block of Wister Dr., accident.
• 6:47 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 7:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
WEDNESDAY
• 1:06 a.m., 200 block of S. Third St., disorderly conduct.
• 1:22 a.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:33 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., accident.
• 12:30 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., theft.
• 6:37 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
THURSDAY
• 1:55 a.m., 1700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:41 a.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., accident.
• 2:43 p.m., intersection of Wyoming Ave. and N. Fillmore St., accident.
• 5:58 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 6:35 p.m., 2400 block of Overland Rd., animal bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.