THURSDAY
THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA is livestream performing Aaron Copland’s 20th century masterpiece “Appalachian Spring” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For the UW Symphony Brochure and access to watch the free event, visit www.uwyo.edu/music/upcoming_performances/index.html, and scroll down to “Appalachian Spring.”
