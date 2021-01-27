Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
THURSDAY• Martin Williams, 42, Colorado, was arrested for possible theft.
FRIDAY• Matthew Minikus, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Christopher Mauk, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving on wrong side of road, without interlock, without driver’s license, without insurance, reckless driving, driving on sidewalk, hit and run.
• Richard Nolan, 46, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Matthew Veatch, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY• Daniel Vito, 35, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, interference, driving under suspension.
• Max Bowers, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jacob Deberard, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, hit and run.
• Mark Guzman, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension.
• Carissa Collings, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY• Samuel Bunn, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, fighting.
• Atticus Klass, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, fighting.
• Anthony Baca, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• William Cummings, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY• 2:22 a.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 10:04 p.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., disorderly conduct.
• 11:46 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. Fifth St. and E. Bradley St., fighting.
• 3:54 p.m., Pahlow Lane, possible impaired driver, accident.
• 4:18 p.m., Lake Hattie Road, fire.
• 10:23 p.m., intersection of S. Lincoln St. and Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY• 12:09 a.m., Highway 210, accident.
• 8:18 a.m., Dally Ridge Road., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:39 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 2:21 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY• 7:58 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., accident.
• 5:55 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Downey St., possible impaired driver.
• 6:41 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
• 9:27 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:04 p.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY• 12:29 a.m., 500 block of W. Garfield St., minor under the influence.
• 1:56 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
• 2:24 a.m., intersection of N. Fifth St. and E. Bradley St., fighting.
• 4:14 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:08 a.m., 100 block of W. Harney St., assault and battery.
• 9:17 a.m., 500 block of N. Ninth St., burglary.
• 10:42 a.m., 1600 block of E. Person St., vandalism.
• 3:42 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Flint St., accident.
• 4:10 p.m., 1300 block of N. Fifth St., theft.
• 5:27 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 6:11 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Third St., accident.
• 6:46 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 11:40 p.m., 2500 block of Grand Ave., accident.
11:49 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Bradley St., accident.
SUNDAY• 1:03 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
• 1:16 a.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 1:37 p.m., 4300 block of Grand Ave., shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.