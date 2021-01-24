MONDAY
The ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD will have a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Community members can email rcrocket@acplwy.org for web link and call-in information as well as provide comments to have read. A web link will also be posted at www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors the day of the meeting.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park located at 15th Street and Reynolds Street. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
