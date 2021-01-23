Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Michael Mora, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
n Anastasiia Lazebna, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
n Leroy Peterson, 36, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, improper registration.
TUESDAY
n Shawn Harnden, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible strangulation of household member.
n Frank Rodriquez, 43, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY
n Scott Heckart, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Clyde Markham, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Judy Probert, 56, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
n Michael Mora, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
THURSDAY
n Natasha Patnode, 32, Colorado, was arrested for possible child endangerment, eluding, reckless driving, violation of protection order.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:24 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
TUESDAY
n 4:36 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:46 a.m., 200 block of N. Lincoln St., possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:08 p.m., Highway 130, accident.
n 3:58 p.m., 5200 block of Chaparral Dr., theft.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 2:43 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., assault and battery.
n 3:06 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 10:15 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., theft.
n 11:24 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
n 11:53 a.m., 1600 block of Diamond Head Ct., possible identity theft.
n 11:55 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 5:07 p.m., 2200 Franklin St., trespassing.
n 7:32 a.m., 400 block of E. Custer St., possible interference.
TUESDAY
n 10:45 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., hit and run.
n 1:19 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 2:56 p.m., 300 block of S. Fifth St., hit and run.
n 4:12 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:35 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:46 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and W. Clark St., accident.
n 5:25 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 5:27 p.m., intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 5:45 p.m., 200 block of N. Lincoln St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:52 p.m., 400 block of E. Shield St., possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:13 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., disorderly conduct.
n 9:28 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., vandalism.
n 11:40 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., 11:40 a.m.
n 1:02 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
n 3:16 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:21 p.m., 300 block of S. Eighth St., theft.
n 4:25 p.m., 3500 block of E. Willett Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:46 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
THURSDAY
n 9:15 a.m., 100 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism.
n 10:54 a.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 2:50 p.m., 1200 block of E. Shield St., vandalism.
n 5:46 p.m., 200 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 5:53 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 5:59 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 7:39 p.m., 3300 block of Bruner St., hit and run.
n 9:49 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:40 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., fight.
