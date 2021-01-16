SATURDAY and SUNDAY
WYOMING WOMEN’S BUSINESS CENTER AND ART CONNECT GALLERY are offering a free arts and crafts event for adults called Adults Create Art. The event begins at 1 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Art Connect Gallery located at 302 S. Second St. All art supplies are provided, and each craft is led by an instructor. For more information call 307-460-9304 or email artconnect@uwyo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.