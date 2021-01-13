THURSDAY
TRAFFIC COMMISSION will have a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday via Zoom. Subjects for discussion include election officers, approval of agenda and minutes, citizen comments, traffic commission or staff comments, disclosures, a guest speaker and any old or new business matters.
Traffic Commission meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Cindy Williams at cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5230.
THE MONOLITH RANCH ADVISORY COMMITTEE will have a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Subject for discussion include election of officers, approval of agenda, approval of minutes, public comments, a guest speaker and any old or new business matters.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Cindy Williams at cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5230.
