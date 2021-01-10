TUESDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will have a precinct person training and introduction from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at 402 Corthell Rd.
SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT will be having its next board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2461 County Shop Rd.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI & TEA will meet outside at the south end of the stadium at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Laramie Plainsman Park, located on 15th and Reynolds streets. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.