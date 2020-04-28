RAWLINS – Pete Murray grunted out a little chuckle after he was asked why people smile in prison.
“Every morning we wake up we have a smile on our face,” he told the Rawlins Times during a phone interview on Monday. “Any day we’re above ground in this place... we believe that we’re doing good.”
Murray, 62, has spent most of the past 38 years imprisoned at Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. And perhaps he’s right. Making it this far in a state penitentiary could mean light at the end of the tunnel. So why not grin from time to time?
Pulling from Murray’s history, a person may encounter various challenges in prison life. This includes violence, which sometimes turns fatal. It includes cabin fever, which can also lead to a path of self-destruction.
But what about infectious diseases? Jail and prison populations are always under the constant threat of STI outbreaks and airborne viruses like tuberculosis and influenza. They’re not necessarily uncommon occurrences, especially in an overcrowded prison system.
So in a place that’s already susceptible to the spread of disease, a global pandemic could mean salt to an open wound. In response to novel coronavirus, staff are screened at the entrance, while inmates are closely monitored, the WDOC said.
“This process will be implemented on a 24/7 basis,” WDOC spokesperson Mark Horan said last month, just as the virus began to flare up nationwide.
Late last week, however, the state prison system implemented another regulation: All inmates and prison staff inside a WDOC facility are required to wear sneeze guards, which was based on an ominous advisory made by the CDC.
Now Murray is among the 560 WSP inmates forced to sport a mask every time they leave their cells, which he describes as a bathroom with two people living inside it.
The masks themselves were assembled by approximately 30 inmates from three respective Wyoming facilities, including WSP. And depending on one’s taste, they’re relatively fashionable, too. The ones reserved for the inmates, they match the standard orange prison uniform. The ones reserved for staff, they’re plain white.
Mirroring free society, novel coronavirus has also altered many other aspects of life on the inside, said Murray. Religious assemblies are reduced to praying inside the cells – or what the inmates sometimes refer to as “their houses.” Only 10 or less people can occupy a classroom. Visitations from friends and family are suspended indefinitely.
And when they leave their cells, each tier moves in shifts, Murray said.
“We’re on semi-lockdown,” he said.
Meanwhile, contact basketball in the gym and out in the yard, which was opened earlier than usual this year, is forbidden, said Murray. The inmates, however, can still play handball and lift mechanical weights. They can still play a game of softball outside, too.
“Yesterday was the first day (inmates) were able to go out, and they did pretty good,” said WSP correctional officer Lt. Mary Mayer.
But while traces of sport still blossom at WSP, locked-up sports gambling has taken a hit. April is typically a prime month in the sports world. College basketball is just finishing up March Madness. Professional hockey and basketball are in the opening rounds of the playoffs. Major League Baseball players are already working on their early-season batting averages.
The global pandemic, however, has either delayed or completely shuttered those multibillion-dollar-a-year-sports-betting seasons. And this reality has created a perhaps overlooked ripple effect on America’s prison population, even though gambling is technically forbidden in most of these places.
This includes WSP.
“The gamblers... it’s upset them,” Murray laughed. “They’re betting on coronavirus – how long it’s going to take to get over.”
But while some people improvise what they wager on, while people wear masks and while inmate family members are barred from making physical visits, things have been relatively calm at WSP.
“It’s been pretty mellow,” Murray said. “You’ve got a few scuffles here and there. But you don’t have the things going on that usually go on in prison. It’s been kind of stymied. And because of the virus itself, nobody wants to go to isolation or be locked down or be taken away from people.”
Mayer said the WSP inmate population has worked well with staff, despite being told to practice things like social distancing and having to deal with a semi-lockdown environment. They help scrub down everything with bleach three to four times a day. Additionally, they’re now allowed free phone calls.
“They’re not getting into much trouble as I thought they would,” Mayer said of inmate behavior.
“We’ve got staff here that you don’t hear much praise for, because we’re inmates and it’s cops and robbers and we’re not supposed to say good things about them,” Murray said. “But you can’t help but say they’re doing the right things right now for this population.”
So far, however, the global pandemic has already stomped major footprints on correctional facilities across the U.S. A Cook County, Ill. jail has turned into a virus hot spot. Reports also say hundreds of inmates and staff in states like California and Kansas have contracted novel coronavirus.
At a prison in Washington state last month, a demonstration in the recreation yard incited a violent melee, the DOC reported.
In order to minimize health risks, even a Riverton circuit court judge ordered the release of 30 non-violent offenders from the Fremont County Detention Center just last month.
Last week also saw a staff member from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk make a full recovery after testing positive for the virus.
“You get that stuff in here, it’s going to kill all of us – we all know that,” Murray said of the coronavirus. “It’s not just us that we worry about – it’s the staff here at this prison.”
“It’s life and death,” he added.
The same bleak reality can be applied to the outside world, Murray said, which, as of Friday, has succumbed to more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. alone.
While Main Streets across Carbon County continue to resemble wild west ghost towns, Gov. Mark Gordon’s COVID-19 protocols have confined many people to their living rooms. It’s nowhere near solitary confinement, but Murray agrees it’s a situation that warrants a person to take up activities and hobbies.
“(People) need to find something to occupy their mind,” he said. “They’re going through what we’re going through as an inmate population.”
This is how people can maybe relax and survive the pandemic devoid of panic and psychosis. Because, before they know it, said Murray, things will normalize.
“It’s not going to be forever,” he said.
Take it from him. He’s seen a lot.
Originally from Bridger Valley, Murray was convicted in 1983 for a heinous felony and was later admitted into prison just as the old Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins’ north side was closing up.
Once the new prison opened its doors south of town, he’s mostly lived there ever since. He has, however, been temporarily shipped to other state prisons in Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.
“We’ve done the gauntlet,” he said.
Throughout his time, Murray has held many jobs. He’s worked in kitchens. He’s been a porter. He’s been an adult education instructor. When he was first incarcerated, he said he had about 15 years of education. Now he’s 15 hours away from a bachelor’s degree.
Because of all this, Murray said WSP sticks out. Here, they provide more jobs and activities to occupy the mind, he said.
“Rawlins is unique,” he said. “We have violence here, but not like in other prisons. They’re not shooting at you every day like they do in Nevada.”
Still, Murray said he keeps to himself.
“You mind your business and do your time, you’re not going to get out there and get in the limelight,” he said. “But if you can’t keep your mouth shut and you want to be a knucklehead, you’re going to run into problems.”
A typical day for Murray before coronavirus was pretty simple. He’d wake up and start his job at around 8 a.m., which lasted until 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., he said. From there, it was chow time in his POD.
Once evening time rolled around, inmates were left to their own accord, said Murray. They could play table games like cards, hit the gym or retire to their cells. There, they either watch TV, listen to radio, crochet, read books or create art.
“You’ve got some of the best artists in the world, in here,” Murray said. “Some of these guys can put stuff together that would amaze you, if you got to see some of the artwork they do.”
But while WSP inmates continue to occupy their minds as best as they can, tiers of their fellow masked inmates continue to move in shifts. Both correctional officers and prisoners continue to maintain their six- to 10-foot personal buffer zones.
When this all is said and done, Murray was asked what he looks forward to most.
“They’ll let us off our lockdown and they’ll do away with the orange masks,” Murray said. “We’ll be able to see a smile on somebody’s face for a change, instead of just eyeballs.”
