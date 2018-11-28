CHEYENNE – Cheyenne and other cities in Wyoming scored a victory Monday in their efforts to expand the ability to create special districts to help fund improvements in neighborhoods.
But cities struck out in trying to expand power to create municipality-specific tax proposals on the ballot.
The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee agreed to sponsor a bill that would allow property owners within a municipality to create improvement districts to fund certain functions not being provided for them by city governments. A similar bill died in this year’s legislative session.
The committee also tabled a bill that would let cities put tax questions to city residents on top of any taxes collected by the county.
The improvement district bill would allow 25 percent of property owners in a designated area to petition city government for the creation of a special improvement district. The districts would be limited to providing services not currently being offered by the city government, whether that be new roads and sewer lines or recreational facilities like parks and pools.
Any district would have to be approved by the city government and would only be able to collect tax revenue until the purpose of the district had ended. And while only 25 percent of landowners in the area would need to sign a petition, an election would be conducted in the affected area to approve the district and to elect a governing body.
“(This meets) specific goals and how to accomplish goals to meet that gap, which our municipalities are struggling with meeting,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, a backer of the bill. “It deals with that gap from municipalities in providing the necessary funding for these large subdivisions underway, where they don’t have the ability to provide the service (and) aren’t able to do so at the immediate creation of the subdivision. This district is the stopgap measure.”
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr testified in favor of the special district bill, saying it would be a boon to the city’s effort to provide new housing options. For new projects like the 2,269.5-acre Sweetgrass development south of Laramie County Community College, the ability to create an improvement district would allow it to fund major infrastructure projects Cheyenne would struggle to fund.
“We’re really faced with how do we, with our current tax structure, which is lovingly low, how do we pay for those additional services and some of those amenities,” Orr said.
Orr said along with allowing new developments to move forward without Cheyenne struggling to fund infrastructure, it could allow established areas to create new amenities and public projects like parks and pools. Orr said she believes this could be especially beneficial to lower-income areas, where new parks and other services could help increase property values.
Orr and others at the meeting weren’t successful in keeping language in the proposed bill to allow development districts to provide broadband access to its residents, however. A representative from Charter Communications argued against the inclusion of broadband, saying it wasn’t a service traditionally provided by governments and shouldn’t be allowed.
Nethercott said she didn’t want the bill to become a battle over local governments providing broadband access and supported the removal of the language.
The committee decided to table another bill Orr was supporting to allow cities to put a tax question only to residents within city limits. Orr said it was important to give cities like Cheyenne the ability to raise revenue for drastically needed services and infrastructure by allowing it to put forward municipal sales and use tax questions to its residents.
She gave the recent example of a failed sixth-penny tax project that would have funded a new fire station in the city because voters in Laramie County didn’t want to pay for a recreation center included in the proposal.
“I’m stuck with a situation where I have to have a fire station, and I have no taxing mechanism to do it. If I could go to the taxpayers and ask for a quarter of a penny, I know they’d pass it,” Orr said. “I need this. I can’t wait another three or four years for that special-purpose tax to come back on the ballot.”
While Orr and other cities are in favor of the bill, county governments see its passage as a major issue for counties needing to raise revenues. Pete Obermueller, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, said if Cheyenne and other large cities can pass city-specific taxes, the likelihood of those residents then approving a countywide tax that doesn’t directly impact them would be slim to none.
“This isn’t about a disagreement with the cities on their need for revenue,” Obermueller said. “What incentive will any of them have to pass a countywide local option when it comes up? No one in Cheyenne will have any interest in taxing themselves for something Albin needs.”
While the Corporations Committee tabled the local tax bill, the Joint Revenue Interim Committee is set to take up its own version of the bill during its meeting Thursday.
