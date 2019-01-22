CHEYENNE – The voices of hundreds of protesters rang across the street near the Wyoming Supreme Court on Saturday: “Women’s rights are human rights!”
The call-and-response came after the attendees of the Wyoming Women’s March walked from outside the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Supreme Court, holding signs, linking arms and shouting chants.
This was the third year of the march, which initially came in response to protest the messages of President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration.
People of all ages held signs in favor of reproductive rights, women’s issues, LGBTQ rights and rights for indigenous peoples.
March attendee Kenya Haynes said she decided to attend her third march because it made her “feel a little less helpless” during the Trump administration.
“I’m just really distraught by the atrocities that are being done with my tax dollars,” she said.
Haynes said she kept coming back to march each year because of the sense of community she felt with the people who attended.
“There’s a tremendous sense of community and sense of welcoming,” she said. “You don’t see that many places.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Rep. Andi Clifford, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and a Demo-crat who represents Fremont County in the Wyoming Legislature.
She spoke about her journey of running for office first in 2014 and not being elected before trying again and winning last year.
Clifford said she sought out women from each of the reservation communities to sit together at tables to find camaraderie, trust and talk about issues together.
“I was not afraid to take a stand as
a woman – a strong, indigenous woman,” she said. “Indigenous women are the matriarchs of their families. They are strong and resilient, they make things happen, they are the glue that hold families together.”
Clifford said she was able to then speak with them about issues that are important to her community – an “epidemic” of disappearances, murders, rapes and assaults of Native American women and girls, the dehumanization of indigenous people.
“The society we live in needs a broad, cultural shift in which any dehumanization of indigenous people is completely unacceptable,” she said.
She said that dehumanization has kept indigenous people from living in their homelands, practicing their own spiritual beliefs and overseeing their own resources.
“The result of this has been that those in power have taken and consolidated indigenous peoples’ natural resources and destroyed them in ways in which we are now seeing catastrophic effects on our ecosystems, climates and our children’s futures,” Clifford said.
After Clifford’s speech at the Supreme Court, marchers headed back to the Asher Building where they heard speeches from advocates for gun control, reproductive rights, combating domestic violence, LGBTQ rights, voting rights and religious tolerance.
