CHEYENNE – Hundreds of people marched downtown Saturday morning to take a stand against abortion and hear the latest on efforts to restrict it here and across the country.
Former state Rep. Marti Halverson, R-Etna, kicked off Right to Life of Laramie County’s annual March for Life with an optimistic review of the fight.
She touted a forthcoming proposal in the Wyoming Legislature that would allow prosecutors to charge someone who kills a pregnant woman with two murders rather than one.
And she mentioned reports of abortion restrictions holding up in places like Texas, which is trying to cut off all funding to Planned Parenthood, and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., for the recent formation of the Senate’s first “pro-life” caucus.
“There is good news on the life-front these days,” Halverson said.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, hopes to add that in this legislative session.
He told marchers gathered around the Wyoming Supreme Court building one bill that would place a 48-hour waiting period on abortions and another that would require physicians to provide more detailed abortion reports to the state and make it a crime for them to intentionally withhold those reports.
He warned that passing the bills wouldn’t be easy, but he also urged supporters to “embrace” the difficulty of the work, “for nothing that is worthwhile in life is easy.”
Attendees came from around the state and region.
Hunter James, 14, came with the group Park County Teens for Life.
He said he marches because “people are always dying because of abortions,” and “because abortion is wrong.”
Karen Spiker of Cheyenne gave a similar answer to the same question: “I believe abortion is wrong, and I want it to stop.”
The event came three days prior to the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s watershed Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.
It also follows a week of mostly symbolic gestures of support from Republicans in Congress.
The Republican-led U.S. Senate pushed a failed effort to make permanent a ban on government funding for abortions.
And President Donald Trump told anti-abortion marchers in Washington on Friday that he would veto any bill that “weakens the protection of human life” via prerecorded message, according to The New York Times.
The Democrat-led House, on the other hand, voted to repeal the Mexico City policy, which bans U.S. government funding for any foreign aid organization linked to abortion, on the first day of the new session.
Online extra
To see more photos from the 2019 March for Life, subscribers can visit WyomingNews.com.
