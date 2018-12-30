CHEYENNE – Many of the stunning public lands in Wyoming and the Colorado Front Range aren’t accessible or are extremely limited due to the partial government shutdown, which is entering its second week.
Of Wyoming’s more than 62 million acres, 48 percent are federally managed. For the six national parks and national monuments and nine national forests (Wyoming has the first of all three in the country), the partial government shutdown continues to have vastly different implications.
In Grand Teton National Park, U.S. Highway 191 (the artery of the park) remains plowed because it’s a state highway. The park also plows many of its roads with designated employees due to the density of homes located within the park, according to park spokesman Andrew White. Around 40 employees are working in Grand Teton without the promise of a paycheck, and with no indication of how long the shutdown will last.
Mostly based on the National Park Service contingency plan, NPS employees continue to keep roads clear for “life safety” and “protection of property.”
Access to winter recreation is a happy accident, and only due to the need to provide access to the towns and houses within the park, as well as utilities. Entrance stations are empty, as are their visitor centers, although the rugged park doesn’t staff them during the winter anyway.
Among the existing services still operating is the Teton Interagency Dispatch, which is an emergency line. The park’s website, which has been sparingly updated since the shutdown began, informs visitors that emergency services may be delayed and to use caution.
The direct impact on visitors is clear. On Dec. 27, NPS ranger-guided snowshoe hikes were supposed to begin. Those who signed up were called by designated personnel still working and informed that these adventures were postponed.
“The park rangers are picking up a lot of other essential duties,” White said of the partial shutdown.
The Grand Teton National Park Foundation, a nonprofit private entity benefiting the park, is also shouldering some of the weight. Teton Park Road is a popular ski trail during winter past the Taggart Lake Trailhead, but without grooming, it would become extremely unpleasant for visitors.
“The quality of the cross-country skiing would be extremely variable (without this service),” said Mark Berry, vice president of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.
Because it isn’t funded with federal dollars, this popular destination remains unaffected. The foundation would be doing this regardless of the shutdown, since this is a private partnership service they provide.
But the foundation has many projects with deadlines that it works on with the park. If the shutdown continues well into January, contracts will have to be extended and potentially renegotiated.
“There’s a sense of frustration that comes with this. It’s hard to see the value,” Berry said.
Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park, less than 150 miles from the Wyoming border, is in an entirely different, and more limiting, situation.
The two official visitor centers on both sides of the park and the backcountry permitting office remain empty during the shutdown. This eliminates the ability of trekkers to venture into the backcountry overnight, since permits are required.
Park officials are opening and closing the entrances at U.S. 34 and U.S. 36 as weather permits, but dangerous conditions exist due to the lack of ability to plow, sand or otherwise maintain decent driving conditions. Even if the roads are technically open, traveling on them should not be taken lightly, since conditions change rapidly at higher elevations.
As of Friday, barriers block motorized traffic past Bear Lake Road and Deer Ridge Junction, though visitors are allowed to go around them on foot. Bear Lake, considered a gem of the park and usually accessible year-round, is just under 10 miles past a closure.
Gates also continue to be closed at the Grand Lake Entrance Station, effectively closing the park to motorized traffic on its western side, according to the park website.
The lack of road maintenance makes rescue or assistance extremely difficult. Two people have gone missing and are presumed dead in the Longs Peak region just in the last few months, and these occurred when the park was fully functioning with emergency assistance unhindered.
Dave Watosky, general manager of the Estes Park Mountain Shop, noticed the impact immediately. This time of year, most sales are from rentals.
“There’s an economic value of the shutdown,” he said.
The shop has seen 40 percent fewer rentals than the same time last year, with conditions of the park not affecting the numbers, according to Watosky.
Both the Colorado Tourism Office and the Wyoming Office of Tourism are directing visitors to state parks in the wake of the partial shutdown.
In 2017, more than 3 million people visited Grand Teton National Park and more than 4 million visited Rocky Mountain National Park, according to the National Park Service.
