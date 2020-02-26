CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House killed an amendment last week that would’ve brought the Equality State back into a national survey that asks middle and high schoolers questions about their health and behavior.

The state is one of only four that don’t participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, which asks middle and high school students to answer 49 and 89 questions, respectively. The data is then used to identify trends and inform public health decisions on a local, state and national level. The Legislature opted the state out in 2016.

