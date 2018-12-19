CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire and Rescue crews put out a fire Monday morning in a room at the recently condemned Hitching Post Inn.
Cheyenne Fire and Rescue spokesman Scott Smith said firefighters received a call at 7:45 a.m. from maintenance workers about a fire in the inner portion of the Hitching Post.
Firefighters arrived at 7:48 a.m. and the fire was under control by 7:56 a.m., Smith said. The fire appeared to have started in a lower apartment and spread to the top floor in the hallway. A cause has yet to be determined.
When firefighters and first-responders arrived on scene, there was no one in the building, Smith said. Laramie County Fire District 1, American Medical Response and the Cheyenne Police Department also responded.
At just after 10 a.m., crews were still working to clear smoke from the apartments, and investigators were working to determine a cause.
The Hitching Post Inn was condemned last week, and its owner was given 30 days to demolish it before the city does it for her.
In a letter sent to the building’s owner, Cheyenne Chief Building Official Blas Hernandez said the building was “unfit for human habitation” and had become a “nuisance to the community.”
Much of the historic hotel was destroyed in a 2010 fire that was later deemed arson and an attempt by its former owners to get an insurance payout.
