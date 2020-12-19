The National Weather Service warns that west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected for the Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Laramie Valley
Counties from 8 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Use caution if you must drive, as travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme blowover risk for light weight and high profile vehicles exists. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for light weight and high profile vehicles.
Avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of homes during the windstorm, and avoid windows.
