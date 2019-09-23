CHEYENNE — By the entrance of the Hands in Harmony archival material display, Martha Borgaard diagramed the layout of the exhibit for visitors.
These diagrams are something she would do before every Hands in Harmony performance to show her performers the proper stage directions for each song.
Little did she realize at the time, the archival material display diagram would be the last staging chart she would do for Hands in Harmony.
“I would always do staging chart for each song,” Borgaard said. “Someone said, ‘Is that your final staging chart that you’ve done?’ I hadn’t thought about it, but I guess it is.”
Hands in Harmony was a sign language performance group that ran from 1986-2016 in Cheyenne. It would go on national tours to places such as Washington, D.C., New York and Disney World.
The group had a viewing of its archival material at First Christian Church on Saturday before the items are shipped off to the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. The collection will be available for public viewing for eight to 12 months following its arrival at the center.
The archival process started after the group’s final performance in December 2016 and took about two-and-a-half years. The materials were gathered into 40 separate sections in 128 books varying from 20-260 pages.
Showing off one of the books, Borgaard reminisced about how some of the members formed lasting friendships in the group. The photos in the book showed girls first meeting at the age of 5 and forming friendships that have lasted to this day.
The photos show the girls in high school, going to each other’s weddings and their kids playing together.
For former member Andrea Wilkins, she still talks to the friends she made in Hands in Harmony.
“It was such a great experience. As a young child it gave you mentors – that’s what I remember, the relationship with the older kids,” she said. “Those are the relationships that you create; I still have very close friends that I talk to ... we’ve seen each other through a lot of things.”
Wilkins said she still knows how to sign, and since she started at such a young age, she doesn’t even remember learning it. At the time, she didn’t realize she was learning another language.
When she travels to other countries, she doesn’t speak the native language, but she is able to communicate through sign language.
For Borgaard, something she would always tell the children was to speak the language of love. It’s a universal language, she said. She wanted to convey to the children that it’s important to communicate with one another, no matter what their differences are.
“I haven’t really conveyed the essence of Hands in Harmony. It’s not really something you can put into words or write down on paper. So much of it was the feeling,” she said. “It was just trying to open up the silent world to the hearing world. It was saying we can all communicate with each other no matter what our differences might be.”
She recalled one time the group performed at a convention for the blind. She said she would describe the costumes, backdrop and other things the audience might see.
Martha Thein volunteered while her child was in the group and did a lot of work backstage. She said a lot of the shows she watched were from behind, peaking through the curtains, as she made sure kids’ costumes were alright and they hit all their performance cues.
Seeing the children perform “gave us a whole different perspective on our children,” she said.
“When I think about Hands (in Harmony) not being around anymore,” Thein said, “I have a great sense of sadness and loss for those who aren’t able to have these experiences.”
