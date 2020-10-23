Laramie’s Halloween season won’t be marked by the traditional room-crowding and sidewalk-packing events of years past, but the community is still celebrating with events for all ages and spookiness-tolerance levels. Here are some of the events planned for the next week.
Laramie’s Ghostchase: A Safe Halloween Scavenger Hunt, ongoing through Oct. 31. Using an app called GooseChase, teams and individuals are invited to complete more than 50 missions all over Laramie. Go to www.facebook.com/UniWyoFCU.
Halloween Trivia, 7 p.m. Friday online. The Great Untamed is hosting Halloween Trivia on Zoom, with questions about ghosts, monsters, scary history, folktales, zombies and candy. Go to www.facebook.com/TheGreatUntamed.
Summoning Spirits with Peter Boie, 5 p.m. Tuesday online. The University of Wyoming’s 7220 Entertainment presents Peter Boie for an all-ages show featuring magical effects and storytelling. Go to www.summoningspirits.com/uwyo or www.facebook.com/7220entertainment.
Family Trick-or-Treat, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Start at the library front door and proceed around the block for a Halloween Storywalk and treats.
Halloween Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Wednesday online. UW’s 7220 Entertainment is hosting a trivia competition with topics including the Rocky Horror Picture Show and more. Only UW students can win prizes. Go to www.facebook.com/7220entertainment.
Ghostly Goodie Bag Giveaway, 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Premier Bone and Joint, 1909 Vista Dr. In lieu of its traditional Halloween event, Premier Bone and Joint is doing a drive-up giveaway for all children that are present in each vehicle. Go to www.facebook.com/premierboneandjoint.
Movie Night: Dracula, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 online. The Great Untamed is hosting a free watch party on its Discord channel for the 1931 classic movie starring Bela Lugosi. Go to www.facebook.com/TheGreatUntamed.
Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 30 online. UW’s 7220 Entertainment is hosting a free screening of the Halloween cult favorite. Go to www.facebook.com/7220entertainment.
High Noon Halloween Hustle 5k and Little Spook Sprint, noon Oct. 31 at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. The Laramie High School TRACC Booster Club is raising money for the cross-country and track and field teams with a costumed 5k and youth race. Go to www.active.com.
Trunk-or-Treat Laramie, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 31 at University Plaza on Grand Avenue. Gather candy from decorated vehicles throughout the commercial plaza.
Trick-or-Treat, noon-4 p.m. at Laramie’s Basecamp, 220 S. Second St. Meet Basecamp employees curbside for goodie bags, treats and outside activities. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiesbasecamp.
Harvest Carnival, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. The free event includes hay rides, pumpkin launches, hot chocolate, pumpkin patch, bonfire, carnival and trunk-or-treating. Go to www.weareharvest.com.
Country Kids Halloween Hoedown and Trunk-or-Treat, 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at 25 South St. The Aliquot subdivision is inviting families for trunk-or-treating, games and a haunted trailer. The subdivision is located about five miles north of Laramie on U.S. Highway 30.
Black Cat Yoga, 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Seek Yoga Studio, 152 N. Second St. Participants are invited to dress up as black cats — often overlooked in animal shelters — for this special yoga session. Proceeds will be donated to Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Go to www.facebook.com/seekyogawyo.
