Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the keynote address during the Wyoming Press Association’s “Meet the Press” luncheon on Friday, at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. Gordon first gave a brief semi-formal State of the State address before opening the floor for questions from various members of the press.
CASPER – Gov. Mark Gordon firmly stated his support for a statewide lodging tax during a “Meet the Press” luncheon Friday at the Wyoming Press Association’s annual convention in Casper.
Gordon has expressed a willingness to sign off on such a proposal in the past, but his statement Friday, coming about two weeks before the Feb. 10 start of the legislative session, was a reminder of the state’s continuing search for additional revenue streams.
