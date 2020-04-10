The number of Wyoming patients to recover from confirmed cases of coronavirus was almost half of the state’s total number of confirmed cases on Friday, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department reported that 129 patients had recovered from the virus — meaning they showed no symptoms of the illness for three days — while the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 253.
The statewide case count increased by 14 on Friday, with new cases reported in Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Sweetwater and Teton counties.
Four new cases were reported in Laramie County and three new cases surfaced in Natrona and Teton counties.
The number of recoveries also increased by 14, most of those in Teton County, where 36 patients diagnosed with the virus since February have recovered. Laramie County recorded 23 recoveries.
On Thursday, the University of Wyoming announced that its summer classes, which begin in late May and end in mid August, will be online-only.
Unlike the current semester, students who sign up for summer classes won't have the option of pass-fail grading.
Typically, out-of-state undergraduates only have to pay $350 per credit hour for online-only classes, while out-of-state graduate students pay $432 per credit hour for online classes.
However, out-of-students who sign up for summer classes will still have to pay full price this summer: $558 per credit hour for undergraduates and $811 per credit hour for graduate students.
That pricing scheme does not apply to classes that were already intended to be online, and students will not have to pay their usual program fees.
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Boomerang that charging out-of-staters full price is necessary because of the "significant effort that's being put forward to transition those classes online."
On Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a letter Wednesday requesting a disaster declaration from the federal government to help Wyoming as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 230, with 74 of those patients having recovered.
The governor, who announced his request in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, said the request would allow Wyoming to access additional federal funds to combat the virus.
Gordon also noted the declaration would allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist if the need arises for construction of temporary medical structures.
President Donald Trump has already approved disaster declarations in many of Wyoming's neighboring states, such as Colorado and Montana.
Gordon also announced Wednesday he is asking the state Game and Fish Commission to suspend the sale of short-term fishing licenses to out-of-state residents as a way to discourage travel to the state.
When viewed in light of the state’s requirement for visitors from outside the state to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival, the issuing of short-term hunting licenses makes little sense, Gordon said.
“If you’re going to be here for 14 days before you go out, it doesn’t seem the correct thing to do to issue temporary or short-term licenses,” he said.
Gordon said state Game and Fish Department officials had also sent emails to all 43,000 out-of-state hunting and fishing license holders to advise them not to visit Wyoming right now.
“We’re particularly concerned about our neighbors in a lockdown state like Colorado coming up to Wyoming or from Utah,” he said.
Meanwhile, state officials and officials with Wyoming’s hospitals reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had either diverted medical supplies away from the state or canceled orders for supplies.
Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday that supplies requested from FEMA, including face masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and ventilators, had not been delivered. State figures indicated Wyoming asked for 75,000 medical respirators, 97,000 surgical masks, 74,000 surgical gowns and 2.2 million gloves.
Gordon said the orders for the supplies had been “pre-empted” by FEMA so the goods could be delivered to coronavirus hot spots such as New York City.
In addition, Eric Boley, director of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said orders to private vendors from two Wyoming hospitals were also pre-empted. Boley said one of the hospitals was specifically told that FEMA pre-empted the order.
In other developments:
Days off: Laramie County Commissioners have voted to give the county’s employees two extra days off so they can take a break from working during the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners agreed employees have worked hard to do their jobs in the face of coronavirus. “In light of that, and in light of the way the world is as we know it, and the challenges and the anxiety that goes with it nowadays, we see this as an opportunity to kind of give a little bit of a bonus to our employees,” said Commissioner Troy Thompson. Employees were given Friday and Monday off.
Missing masks: Casper police are investigating the disappearance of hundreds of face masks from the Wyoming Medical Center’s laundry. The center said Wednesday that between 800 and 1,000 cloth masks — all donated by community members — disappeared. Police said they have no leads or suspects at this point.
Air service canceled: United Express Airlines has reduced its service between Riverton and Denver to one flight per day. The airline said the decision was based on a “significant reduction in demand nationwide in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.”
Masks donated: A coalition of Jackson groups donated more than 11,000 special face masks to the city’s hospital and first responders. Roadhouse Brewing Co., the Fine Dining Restaurant Group, the Jackson Hole chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization, and Convergence Investments paid for the KN95 masks, which filter 95 percent of all particles. The masks are generally only available to medical workers, first responders and others in close contact with people who may be infected with the coronavirus.
NOLS layoffs: Officials with the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander have announced they will lay off 59 percent of the school’s seasonal staff, both inside and outside of Lander, and reduce hours or pay for 29 percent of the school’s non-seasonal staff. In a letter posted on the NOLS website, President Terri Watson said without the cuts, the school would not remain viable in the future.
Goshen graduation: Goshen County school board members have decided to proceed with both the prom and graduation ceremonies for Torrington High School. Goshen County School District No. 1 trustees agreed this week to proceed with plans for both events, even though the dates are uncertain. Graduation for all three high schools in Goshen County is set for May 24; however board members agreed to monitor conditions and adjust the date as necessary. “I think it’s very important to have a ceremony wherever that lies,” said district Superintendent Ryan Kramer.
Easter egg alternatives: With social distancing measures in place, Wyoming communities are getting creative in how they stage annual easter egg hunts.
In Kemmerer, Diamondville and Opal, residents are being given egg-shaped pieces of wood to decorate and put on their lawns. Families will then drive around the communities spotting the eggs in a kind of scavenger hunt.
The game will be similar in Crook County, where residents of Sundance, Hulett and Moorcroft will be directed to different addresses in the communities by clues available on the Crook County Senior Services Facebook page. People who correctly identify the addresses will be entered in a drawing for a prize.
In Evanston, cars will drive through a serpentine course at the Evanston High School parking lot while children hold out baskets or paper bags. People stationed throughout the course will give the children easter eggs.
Take it outside: An Evanston movie theater is taking advantage of approaching spring weather to move movie showings outside. Aspen Cinemas is painting an external wall of its theater to make it possible to show movies on the wall. It will then operate as a drive-in theater, showing two movies a night Thursday through Sunday.
Unemployment: With the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketing, the director of the state Department of Workforce Services said her department is doing all it can to process unemployment insurance claims. Robin Cooley said the number of claims processed by her department has increased by three-fold to eight-fold. She said the department is bringing in extra people to help with the processing of claims and is considering other steps, such as hiring an outside phone center to help process claims.
Yellowstone: Dan Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, said he will base his decision on when to reopen the park on input from local health officials. Sholly closed the park in March in response to requests from health officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Some gates are scheduled to open for the summer season next week, but Sholly said that is unlikely to happen.
Barley affected: Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., the company that contracts for much of the barley grown in the Big Horn Basin, has announced it wants to set aside contracts with growers and reduce by 50% the amount of barley it will buy. The company said given business shutdowns across the country affecting breweries, tap rooms, bars and restaurants, the demand for its product has dropped significantly. Barley growers were told they could terminate their contracts with the company, agree to planting reduced acres under an amended contract or leave their current contracts in place with a guarantee the company would buy at least 50% of its originally contracted quantity.
Stronger order: A number of Jackson residents are asking Gordon to approve a more stringent “stay-at-home” order for Teton County. About 2,000 people have signed a petition making the request. Teton County last week, with state approval, issued a “stay-at-home” order that allows people to leave their homes to buy groceries, medical supplies, to take care of a pet or another person or to take part in outdoor recreation. The petition asks the state to approve stronger restrictions as recommended by Dr. Travis Riddell, the county’s health officer.
Masks in demand: Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette also put out the call for more face masks. The hospital reported it had 700 to 800 as of Tuesday, while it needed 2,000. “We don’t need any more gowns and hats, we just need masks,” said Ronda Boller, a Campbell County Health board member.
Making masks: People across the state continue to turn out masks for others both inside and outside of Wyoming. In Douglas, a group of seamstresses made 1,500 cloth medical masks in 10 days for donation to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
In Buffalo, Nelda Hays has already completed 14 masks for doctors and nurses in San Antonio, where her granddaughter works as a nurse in an intensive care unit. Elizabeth Downare and daughters Cassie and Sidney have completed nearly 60 masks. The four are also making masks for Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
But the efforts are not limited to masks. In Kemmerer, a group of women have made more than 116 gowns for use at the South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer.
