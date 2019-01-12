CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has made several new additions to his Cabinet, including naming a new director for the state Department of Health.
Gordon has tabbed Mike Ceballos, a former Wyoming state president for Qwest Communications International, to run one of the state’s largest departments. Ceballos ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for state superintendent of public instruction in 2014 against current Republican Superintendent Jillian Balow.
Ceballos will replace current Health Department Director Tom Forslund, who announced this week he will step down at the end of this year’s legislative session.
Gordon said he picked Ceballos because of his experience in the corporate world, dealing with a large organization, and his depth of experience in the IT sector.
“These are all very important components for building out our medical capacity,” Gordon said at a Thursday news conference. “What most attracted me was his ability and interest in learning.”
Gordon also named Lynn Budd as the new head of Wyoming’s Office of Homeland Security, where she currently acts as the security unit chief. Leland Christensen, the former state legislator who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer, was named deputy director for Homeland Security.
Several department heads will stay on in the Gordon administration. Todd Parfitt, head of Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality; Dan Noble, head of Wyoming Department of Revenue; and Doug Miyamoto, current head of the state Department of Agriculture, will all stay in their current positions.
“We are taking our time to find the best people we can for each of these appointments,” Gordon said. “We feel strongly about each of these individuals, and we’ll have some more coming on in the coming weeks.”
Pay raises
A major highlight of Gordon’s State of the State address Wednesday was backing former Gov. Matt Mead’s request to increase pay for state workers. Gordon said Thursday it was imperative for Wyoming to increase pay to recruit talented people into the state and retain the current workforce.
“I think it’s high time that we recognized that (hard work by employees),” Gordon said. “Already, it’s hard for us to recruit. You heard in the (State of the Judiciary) they’re having a hard time recruiting judges.
“If people want government to fall apart, they will resist being in the market (for employees).”
For Gordon, helping keep employees the state has trained is a major piece of creating a more efficient government, one of his biggest issues both on the campaign trail and now that he’s in office.
But he said there was more the state could do to create efficiencies, and he pledged again to focus on that during his term.
Workforce fund
Gordon and state lawmakers seem to have a different vision for how Wyoming should support more students taking career and technical education classes.
Gordon announced during his State of the State that he intended to create a new fund using both public and private dollars to fund more CTE opportunities for students and adults. But senators are trying to solve the problem another way.
Senate File 43 would replace a foreign language requirement in the top two tiers of the Hathaway scholarship with CTE classes. The bill is currently is set for a second reading in the Senate.
Gordon said he thinks the Hathaway was set up for a specific purpose. He noted the scholarship fund also wasn’t set up to fund a certain number of students, but to meet whatever the demand is during that year.
Gordon said by creating an endowment model, private industries that would benefit from the increase in CTE training would put up those matching dollars to help fund it.
“The more we water it down and piecemeal it and try to make it broader and wider, the weaker it gets. That’s my biggest concern when it comes to the Hathaway,” Gordon said. “When it comes to career and technical education, the suggestion that I have made is to set up a trust fund like the Hathaway on an endowment model.”
