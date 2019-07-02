Maintaining stability in the Secretary of State’s office played a role in Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision to choose a different candidate over Secretary of State Ed Buchanan for a judgeship, Gordon said at a press conference Thursday.
“That office has gone through a couple of changes fairly recently,” Gordon said. Had Gordon chosen Buchanan, the governor would have had to select a new secretary of state from a pool of three names submitted by the Wyoming Republican Party.
Gordon instead chose Nathaniel Hibben, a Torrington attorney working in private practice and as a municipal judge. Hibben has been a public defender and also served as a prosecutor in Goshen County, according to the governor’s announcement of the decision.
In late May, Buchanan’s name emerged as one of three candidates for an open circuit court judgeship in Goshen County, where Buchanan previously lived and practiced law. His move for the judgeship came just seven months after voters elected him to serve as the secretary of state.
There was no memorable precedent for someone elected to statewide office seeking to move to a judge’s bench, the director of the Wyoming Bar Association and a longtime political observer both told WyoFile.
“I can’t find anybody who can remember anything like it,” said Joan Barron, a former longtime statehouse correspondent and current Casper Star-Tribune political columnist. “It’s just extraordinary.”
Had Gordon given him the judgeship, it would have been Buchanan’s second appointment to public office in fewer than two years, and place the second unelected appointee in the secretary of state’s office in the same period.
Buchanan was appointed to that office in February 2018 after former Secretary of State Ed Murray resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct. After his appointment Buchanan ran successfully for the position last fall.
Buchanan advised Gordon of his intention to apply for the judgeship before making the application, Gordon said. “[Buchanan] basically said ‘what would you do?’” Gordon said, adding he told the secretary he’d give his application “full consideration.” Part of his consideration was keeping his executive team intact, Gordon said.
In an interview Friday morning, Buchanan said before applying for the judgeship he asked Gordon if his application would put the governor in an “awkward position” given that they worked together on the State Land and Investment Board.
“I wouldn’t have applied if he’d said it would be awkward,” Buchanan said. This was the third time he’s been in the top three spots for a seat on the bench. “Practicing law has been my vocation,” he said.
When Murray resigned, Buchanan spoke with outgoing Judge Randal Arp, Buchanan said, and inquired whether the judge would be retiring soon.
“Had [Arp] told me in February of 2018 that he was going to retire I would have never put in for secretary of state,” Buchanan said. When the judgeship did become open, Buchanan decided to apply despite his recent election. “I didn’t want to have any regrets and now I don’t,” he said.
Gordon “really agonized over the decision,” Buchanan said, and the secretary of state recognized the interest in stability in the executive team.
“We have a great executive team,” Buchanan said, “we really work well together.”
Buchanan also complimented Hibben, Gordon’s selection for the bench.
“Goshen County is getting a great circuit court judge,” he said. “That’s another reason I’m not as disappointed as people think.”
Salaries at question?
Had Gordon picked Buchanan as judge, the change in position would have come with a pay increase. The secretary of state earns $92,000 a year according to statute. When a new law passed by the Legislature goes into effect on July 1, a circuit court judge will earn $145,000 a year.
The salaries for the five statewide elected officials have not been increased since 2002, according to the Legislative Service Office. That’s too long without a change, said House Revenue Committee Chairman Dan Zwonitzer (R-Cheyenne), who brought a failed attempt to increase the salaries in the 2017 legislative session. The salaries do not change with inflation and have to be increased by lawmakers.
In her column on June 1, Barron suggested Murray’s move for the judgeship raised questions about whether lawmakers needed to reconsider raises.
“Perhaps the Legislature should get serious about increasing the salaries of the top five [elected officials] when an experienced official like Buchanan leaves a nice safe top job for a different branch of government,” she wrote.
But Buchanan said the extra $53,000 a year was not a chief consideration for him. He applied for his previous judgeships before the Legislature raised the salaries, he said.
“We all have bills to pay and kids to put through college but [pay] really wasn’t a primary or even a secondary issue,” Buchanan said. “More just like icing on the cake.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.